what we learned in school Against waste and the trade in ‘junk’ food

Is it possible to eat properly? What can we do to respect the Planet? In class we tried to answer these questions by applying some rules useful for health and the planet. Thanks to the activities carried out in the classroom, we understood that to be healthy it is important to eat properly, without eating too much or too little. Food is a friend who helps the body by giving it what it needs. To ensure that our body works well, it is necessary to alternate different foods and have a diet that includes the consumption of all the nutrients necessary for our body in a balanced way. The nutrients at the base of a healthy diet are: plenty of fruit, vegetables and cereals, milk and derivatives, meat, fish, eggs, legumes and fatty condiments. We need to reduce the consumption of ‘junk food’, i.e. foods such as snacks and carbonated drinks, because they contain a lot of sugar, fat and salt and are low in vitamins and mineral salts. Thanks to these important tips we have understood that health can be good or bad, but it will be our lifelong companion and, for this reason, we must take care of it by keeping ourselves on the move and avoiding a sedentary lifestyle even as we get older. A varied diet and exercise help the body prevent various diseases that damage people’s well-being. We also learned the importance of food: buy what you need and use it entirely. Food waste has a strong environmental impact, to reduce it and improve the health of the planet it is very important to recycle leftovers. With the school we have participated in an activity that enhances sustainable recipes and allows the creation of dishes that use what is left over in the kitchen. The one in the photo is the “potato, pecorino and salami flan”, which we cooked using foods that are usually found in our fridge and pantry.

Class II G