What will happen to the Covid vaccines once the pandemic is over?

When the end of the pandemic is declared, what will happen to the vaccines? The question arises spontaneously in the face of the current situation of stability of the virus. Although the latest updates on the the spread of the coronavirus show a slight growth, with an increase in weekly infections, deaths and the occupancy rate of hospital beds, it is clear that we are now in a phase post-pandemic and endemic.

However, the number of infections and deaths still shows the need to get vaccinated for all those who are in the so-called “fragile category”. Even today, in fact, the coronavirus in circulation, in its various variants and subvariants, is not a simple cold or a simple flu. However, the vaccination campaigns are at a standstill. What to do with advanced vaccines?

First that doses of vaccines purchased expire it will be necessary to find a use for them. Health Minister Orazio Schillaci said that in the coming months, with the return of cold weather in the autumn season, the subjects and times for the recommended (although no longer mandatory) vaccination will be established. After all, there are no stock problems, on the contrary.

The end of vaccines: what to do with the leftover ones

There are enough vaccines left to cover the doses necessary for the safety of subjects in the fragile category, as suggested by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. They are only those who, even in a state of extreme calm like the current one, are the subjects to whom vaccination will be suggested. After all, as last week’s data shows, there are still many people infected and the number of occupied beds and the number of deaths are increasing. The data from 14 to 20 April show:

an increase in new infections from 21,779 to 27,982;

deaths increased from 129 to 191;

increase in occupied beds both in non-critical medical areas and in intensive care.

The doses, as Health Minister Orazio Schillaci points out, are there and indeed the risk is that too many will remain unused and for this reason they could expire. It seems that all the necessary doses will then be used up and the excess ones already in stock will eventually expire.

The European plan: review contracts with pharmaceutical companies

The European and therefore also Italian plan is to renegotiate contracts signed with pharmaceutical companies. Times do not seem favorable and this is because we have as proof the dialogue between Poland and Pfizer which has not yet ended after a year. For the Minister of Health this is a fundamental issue, because he fears that a lack of renegotiation, therefore an excessive purchase of doses and a consequent waste of money could undermine public confidence in the future vaccination campaigns.

We need purchases on a national basis, Schillaci said and to do this we need to review the contracts and decrease supplies. By now 90% of the over 12 population is vaccinated and the coronavirus is in a phase in which people who are not considered fragile do not necessarily need to be vaccinated.