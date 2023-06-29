What will the digital euro bring – questions and answers | >

The EU Commission wants to bring payments in Europe into the digital age and make online transactions more secure. For this purpose, a digital version of the common currency is to be introduced as legal tender. Consumers should be able to open a digital euro account at any commercial bank or any other payment service provider. According to the EU Commission’s proposals, basic services such as opening and closing a digital euro account and paying with the digital currency and money transfers should be free of charge.

The European Central Bank (ECB) decides whether and when a digital euro will be issued. The central bank wants to make a final decision on its introduction in October 2023. According to previous information from the ECB, a digital euro could come in 2026 at the earliest, experts are more likely to assume 2028.

The digital euro would be kept in an electronic purse that you carry with you as a wallet app on your smartphone, for example. Consumers could pay for their purchases without having to go through a bank, credit card provider or payment service provider. As with cash, this should also be possible offline – so there is no need for an Internet connection to transfer the digital euro from device to device. Traders across the euro area would in principle be obliged to accept the digital euro. However, there should be exceptions: A small kiosk that previously only accepted cash because it did not have a card reader should not be forced to accept digital euros.

In Europe, foreign providers such as Paypal, Apple Pay or Google Pay are dominant in digital payment transactions. A digital euro would not only increase competition in digital payment transactions. Europe would also become less dependent on international providers. The citizens would get a digital currency issued by the ECB, the stability of which would be guaranteed by the central bank. With the digital euro, lightning-fast payments would be possible, even across national borders, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. In addition, the means of payment should be as secure as cash. In addition, money laundering could be curbed because the data from payment transactions goes to the house bank or the ECB. The damage caused by counterfeit money would also decrease.

Above all, there are doubts about the acceptance of the means of payment. In a survey published at the end of May on behalf of the BdB banking association, three quarters of the 1,008 respondents (76 percent) agreed “very” or “rather” with the statement that a digital euro was not necessary because the existing payment options were sufficient. In addition, many people could be skeptical about the planned upper limits for the digital wallet. These could range between 500 and 3,000 euros. The house banks in particular should push for such a regulation in order to prevent consumers from “bunkering” their deposits in their digital wallets. In addition, payment transactions with the digital euro would not be anonymous, as with other digital payment service providers, data was generated. There would also be no interest on money lying in the wallet.

No, it should even become more readily available. The EU Commission has recognized that some people are already struggling to access cash due to the closure of bank branches and dismantling of ATMs. Therefore, retailers should in future be able to issue notes and coins without consumers buying anything. According to a representative survey by the Bundesbank, 57.8 percent of payment transactions in Germany were still processed with cash in 2021. On the other hand, in Scandinavia, for example, cash hardly plays a role anymore.

No. The digital euro is also a digital payment method. But in contrast to so-called cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether, whose rates often fluctuate greatly, the introduction of a virtual European currency would offer private investors a more stable alternative, as it would be linked one-to-one to the euro. In addition, the generation of cryptocurrency (mining) consumes far more energy than would be the case when using digital euros.

