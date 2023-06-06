What will the Global Health Green Pass be for?

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently entered into an agreement with the European Union (EU) for the development of a international health certificate based on the model of digital Covid certificate adopted in Europe during the pandemic. This certificate, known as Green Pass, represents an important step forward in the management of global health emergencies, enabling international mobility in a safe and easy way. However, it is essential to understand how this certificate works and what implications it can have on our daily lives.

What is the digital certificate

Il Covid digital certificate was created by the EU with the aim of overcoming the fragmentation of national certificates related to Covid-19 and facilitating mobility within the Union, which was severely compromised during the pandemic. This tool has also been used at national level, such as in Italy for example, but its creation was mainly aimed at solving the problem of cross-border recognition of tests, which made travel within the Union extremely difficult during the pandemic.

Since it will be adopted by WHO

As reported by the European Commission, the WHO will adopt the Covid-19 digital certification system of the EU during the month of June. This adoption represents a significant step in creating a system that “will help facilitate global mobility and protect citizens around the world from current and future health threats.”

The target

As specified by the Commission, the Green Pass of the EU will be the first building block of the global digital health certification network of WHO, which will develop a wide range of digital products. This partnership between the EU and WHO provides for close cooperation in the development, management and implementation of the WHO system, benefiting from the technical expertise accumulated by the European Commission in the field.

Operation of the Green Pass

Il Green Pass, o digital Covid certificate, is based on open-source technologies and standards and has been adopted by many countries outside the EU. It has enabled the connection of non-EU countries issuing certificates compliant with EU specifications, making it the most widely used solution worldwide.

The digital certificate contains information about the status of vaccinationai test results for the Covid-19 and to the recovery from this disease. This information can be accessed through a mobile application or via a printable version of the certificate. The Green Pass offers a standardized and easily verifiable way to demonstrate an individual’s health status during international travel.

Benefits of the Green Pass

Implementing the Green Pass globally has several significant benefits. First, it contributes to facilitate mobility between countries, simplifying screening processes and reducing travel restrictions. This certificate provides a concrete proof of vaccination status, negative tests or recovery, allowing people to travel with greater safety and peace of mind.

Furthermore, the Green Pass can coordinate health systems internationally and improve preparedness to tackle future pandemic scenarios. The standardization of digital certificates allows for better exchange of information between countries and facilitates international cooperation in the management of health emergencies.

Privacy and security

A key aspect to keep in mind is the privacy of the information contained in the Green Pass. WHO will not have access to personal data underlying, which will remain the exclusive competence of governments. The main objective of WHO is to provide a technological framework and define standards to guarantee the security and integrity of the information contained in digital certificates.

Conclusions

The WHO Global Health Green Pass represents a major step forward in managing global health emergencies and facilitating international mobility. This standardized digital certificate provides concrete proof of vaccination status, negative tests or recovery from Covid-19, enabling people to travel more safely and easily. The collaboration between the EU and WHO in developing this system is an example of how international cooperation can help mitigate the effects of future pandemics and ensure global security.

