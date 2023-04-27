“What will the Meloni government do?”

Pressure is growing on Italy to ratify the reform of the European Stability Mechanism (or ESM) as soon as possible. The text – signed also from Italy in January 2021, but then never confirmed by Rome – just wait for the final ok from the beautiful country to enter into force throughout the Eurozone. Ahead of Friday’s Eurogroup meeting in Stockholm, which will be attended by all the finance ministers of the euro area, a senior EU official warned that the Italian stop could backfire. Until the Italian Parliament has confirmed the text, it will not be possible to speak of other reforms, starting with those requested by the government of Giorgia Meloni itself.

The one about Italy’s intentions regarding the Mes is therefore “a question that we will ask the Italian minister”, guaranteed the EU source. Then she reassured: “We will not see any clashes”. However, “now more than ever the firepower of our institutions is needed and it is good to remember that the heart of the reform of the ESM is to provide a backstop”, or safety net, “to the Single Resolution Fund which would in fact double its capacity” if only Italy approves the reform.

The backstop is nothing more than a parachute to be opened in the event that the Single Resolution Fund for the rescue of banks, made up of the resources of the banking institutions themselves, should not be sufficient to deal with banking crises. In recent years, fears related to the resilience of troubled credit institutions had eased. But the cold shower came with the collapse of the American Silicon Valley Bank, accompanied by that of two other US credit institutions, together with the difficulties of Credit Suisse. Despite the reassurances of all the competent bodies, from central banks to finance ministries, no one seems ready to put their hand on fire on the stability of all European banks. Hence the need for the reform of the Mes.

With the entry into force of the text, if a bank risks bankruptcy and the private resources of the banking sector fail to eliminate the risk, the backstop of the Mes could intervene to curb dangerous speculations in the bud, including damage to the country’s economy where that bank is located and operates. For many, this is a point in favor of the Italian banking sector, one of the most burdened by the so-called NPLs, i.e. non-performing loans. On the other hand, whoever takes out a loan will have to provide binding guarantees on reforms and cuts in order to repay the fund.

“Italy’s failure to ratify”, added the EU official, “is essentially making us wait for any kind of discussion in parallel. It is impossible to discuss other measures to strengthen our framework if we have not yet completed the previous agreements”, he said concluded the well-informed EU source on the ongoing discussions between finance ministries in the Eurozone.







