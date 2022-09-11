When starting the diet there are some things that should absolutely not be done, even if they often become a habit: what it is

After a summer of excessive relax or, in any case, detachment from regimes food, for those who follow them, for the rest of the year, it’s time to get to diet. There are those who rely on a professional and those who do it by themselves, often making mistakes. It must be said that following ahealthy eating and careful does not necessarily require relying on a nutritionistbut losing weight correctly and at the right times maybe yes.

There are several behaviors that should be avoided when starting a path of slimming, which unfortunately sometimes become a habit. Even those who are followed often run into some bad ones mistakes.

Don’t do these things when you are on a diet

The first thing to do absolutely when you are on a diet is to to reduce too much calorieadopting a too restrictive regime. This, while making you lose a lot of weight in the short time, in the medium-long term will only create damage and will not be sustainable at all nor from the body and neither from mind. To this is connected the habit, from time to time, of skip a few meals if you do not feel the extreme need to eat.

I will drink little is another mistake to avoid no ifs and buts: a hydrated body eliminates better slag e toxins and, in addition, it contributes to a very much flora intestinal. All this allows you to lose weight faster and on a regular basis. Banish altogether sugars e grassi, even the good ones, is one of the bad habits that are most common among those who go on a diet. In fact, it should be eaten daily fruit and introduced grassi goodcoming from fruit dry, olio e pesce for a healthy diet.

To sleep less than 7-8 hours a night and don’t physical activityFurthermore, they are the two wrong behaviors that are adopted outside the table, but which when you want to lose weight must be changed if you do not want to see the results slow down and be continually out of shape in dealing with daily commitments.