Health

Night itching in the hands and feet has causes and sources of origin that lead precisely to the manifestation of what is a real disorder. What you need to know

An itchy woman in bed (Photo Pixabay)

Night itching, very often we are subject to this condition which causes extreme annoyance. And especially they are the extremities of our body to be affected. Night itching can occur very easily in both hands and feet. And the identifiable causes are different. Hormonal imbalances also play a decisive role in causing itching in the hands and feet, especially through cortisol, which is responsible for making anti-inflammatory processes work.

Since during the hours of night rest its production by our body decreases, the skin can be subject to itching. Furthermore, other elements as possible are not to be excluded infestations by insects and mites. Which are wedged in our beds and what are the side effects of any medications taken. But the possible causes identified by medical experts can be several others.

Night itching, what it depends on: many possible causes

Feet itchy
Itchy feet (Photo Pixabay)

Up to other causes such as inflammatory diseases of the skin, liver and kidney and blood problems. Or there are also cholestasis, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, hyperthyroidism and other diseases such as diabetes. And drug reactions and circulation problems. Let’s not forget, for the hands, that there are specific physical conditions. Such as carpal tunnel syndrome which can affect the affected area causing effects such as weakness, a feeling of numbness, pain and even itching.

Which is widespread in the palms, that is to the softer part of the hands themselves, and which makes us very sensitive to this problem during the night. Furthermore, specifically for pregnant women, itchy hands and feet can be a sign of cholestasis gravidarum, herpes gestationis, polymorphic dermatitis of pregnancy, high transaminases in pregnancy, hormonal changes, water retention and hepatic gestosis. As for the feet, on the other hand, the most frequent sources of origin of itching at night are dermatitis, an excess production of serotonin and many other situations that are typical of itchy hands.

