DGermany wants to quickly reduce the gap to other countries in the digitization of its healthcare system. To this end, Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) presented a digital strategy in Berlin on Thursday. The necessary laws should follow “as soon as possible”, it said.

A digital law is intended to advance modern procedures in patient care, for example through the introduction of an electronic patient file (ePA), an e-prescription, digital identification of the insured and numerous exchange applications such as the “Medical Messenger” and other apps.

At the same time, the minister would like to use a health data usage law to ensure that clinical data are more easily available for scientific and industrial research. This should apply both to existing information, including the cancer registry or health insurance data, and to future collections, such as genome databases or ePA information. All information for research purposes would be pseudonymised and encrypted so that data security and data protection would be sufficient, the minister assured.