Chicken is an extremely beneficial food for health but can become dangerous if cooked frozen: here’s what you should know about the risks.

Il pollo it is one of the healthy foods, it is no coincidence that it is characterized by the high quantity of nutrients it contains. Despite this, however, it can become extremely dangerous for health when it is frozen. In this regard, there is information that everyone should know to avoid facing even very serious consequences for their health.

In fact, when you decide to cook it after freezing it, it is important to be aware of all the possible risks you are facing. What we will provide below is information that will prove particularly useful for anyone who usually eats the food in question and cooks it frozen.

Chicken, why should it never be frozen?

The meat of pollo it is characterized by being extremely lean and low in fat. Not surprisingly, it is particularly indicated in the diet of those who intend to lose weight. But besides being a low-calorie food, chicken also stands out for its high quantity of beneficial properties. In particular, it appears to be rich in proteins which help to remove toxins accumulated within the body.

Furthermore, not everyone knows that chicken is a natural stress reliever thanks to the presence of vitamin B5 and tryptophan. These are substances that generate great well-being by reducing stress both physically and mentally. Finally, the food contains magnesium in large quantities: it is an essential mineral salt for the health of the organism. In any case, beyond its properties, it is important to know that chicken meat should never be frozen; this is particularly true when it has already been cooked.

The risk in this case is extremely serious for health since it is a habit that could expose one to a series of contraindications which it is essential to know.

Firstly, freezing chicken can cause a loss of flavor and in fact once defrosted it can be drier. The reason lies in the loss of water from the food during freezing.

Secondly, the most serious risk concerns the way in which the meat in question is defrosted. In the event that it does not happen in the correct way, in fact, one would be faced with very serious foodborne illnesses.

In this regard, many people usually defrost it at room temperature but in reality the safest method by far involves using the refrigerator. In fact, the chicken must remain inside for at least 24 hours. This will allow the meat to defrost gradually, avoiding the bacterial proliferation which is dangerous for itself and for others.