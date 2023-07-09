What you should consider on vacation!

Hotel bed bugs are the last thing you want to encounter while on vacation. The rapid growth and tenacity of these pests make them a constant source of concern for hotel owners and guests alike. If you’re not careful, the bugs can make a trip into your bag and follow you back home or to another hotel.

There’s good news, though: if you know how to spot these animals before they dive headfirst into the sheets of your hotel room, you can avoid it and still have a great vacation. The bed bug scenario has turned into a nightmare for frequent hotel guests: Tiny cockroach-like parasites are waiting for you to open your luggage – they bite you until you can’t sleep, and then they all crawl into yours together bag to infest your house. However, there are some steps you can take to protect yourself from bed bugs. While they’ll slow you down a bit, they might save you the hassle (not to mention money and stress) of bringing something back from vacation.

What are bed bugs?

Bed bugs are parasitic insects characterized by their flat bodies. They cannot fly and are often reddish-brown in color. Their maximum size is about 4 – 7 mm. Bedding, clothing, and luggage are common hiding places for bed bugs. Bed bug infestations often occur in the immediate vicinity of the sleeping place. Because bed bugs are so easily transported, it can lead to infestations in new places. However, the mere presence of bed bugs is not proof of pollution. The insects are widespread, even in five-star hotels.

Symptoms that you have been bitten by bed bugs

Bed bug bites may take a day or more to become visible after the initial infestation. Possible side effects of a bed bug bite include:

itching rashes swelling

Protection against bed bugs in the hotel – helpful tips

It is not impossible to avoid bed bugs. With these suggestions, you can reduce the chances of being bitten while traveling.

Bed bug check is the most important thing – check the sheets

Leave the suitcases in the bathroom first

Check the accommodation for bed bugs before enjoying the minibar or the sea view. First, leave your bags in the toilet and check your hotel room. Bed bugs often avoid the bathroom – it’s the room where bed bugs are least likely to be found. They don’t like tile floors as there are less hiding places for them there. They prefer to congregate in bedrooms.

Pull out the sheets and check under the bed and under the headboard. The health authority recommends looking out for blood stains or small black dots that could be mistaken for mold or crushed pepper.

Look for signs of eggs, egg shells, or skins, but also look carefully for the real animals. You can find bed bugs in the nooks and crannies of your bedding (they’re about the size of an apple seed) or anywhere there’s a lot of human activity.

The box spring bed and the frame

You won’t get far just picking up the mattress. Bed bugs like to hide in bed frames and other inaccessible places. Black lights and flashlights are useful for finding them, as are the cracks and crevices in the headboard’s ornate pattern. Make sure that both the zipper and the seams of the mattress are undamaged.

Decorative pillows and couches

You can find bed bugs in your hotel room furniture and pillows if the hotel has a problem with it. Check the zippers, stitching, and the inside and outside of the covers and any decorative pillows and pads.

Check the premises

Extend the search for bed bugs to the area around the bed as well. This includes searching under picture frames, under the phone and alarm clock, and even in books. Before you put your clothes away, you should examine the closet.

In one night, a bed bug can travel up to 30 meters, although they usually do not stray more than 3 meters from a human roost.

Prevent bed bugs on vacation – closets and floors

The floors and closets in your room are ideal hiding places for bed bugs. Inspect the seams, gaskets, and corners of the cabinet, as well as where the floorboards or moldings meet the wall. In the event of an infestation, you should expect bed bugs wherever there are cobwebs.

Leave suitcases and bags upstairs

Do not keep your luggage on the floor: leave your suitcase on a desk, dresser or luggage rack, for example. This will prevent you from bringing the disgusting pests home with you. Even if you don’t see bed bugs in your room, they may be in the next room and feeding there. Also, don’t leave dirty laundry lying around in the hotel room.

What to do if you spot bed bugs in the hotel

Bed bugs are a major reason not to stay in a hotel. Alert staff to the infestation and threaten to contact health officials if you are not compensated. This is not always easy when traveling internationally.

The problem is that the infestation may have spread to another room. Bed bugs will also infest other hotel rooms if they are hungry enough to do so. That’s why it’s usually better to just stay at another hotel.

