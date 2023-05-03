What you should consider when choosing your life coach

Life coaching is becoming increasingly popular in Germany. In times of the corona pandemic, the Ukraine war and the climate crisis, many people feel psychologically challenged and are looking for help, reports the “daily mirror“. But the industry is confusing, there are no uniform standards for the training and qualification of coaches.

“Coach” is not a protected professional title

According to the “Tagesspiegel” there are an estimated 30,000 coaches nationwide, although the term “coach” is not a protected professional title. Providers can be trained and certified, but do not have to be. In Germany there are around 300 contact points for training, certification and association membership. And the costs vary between several thousand euros for training and around 150 euros per year for association membership.

The price system for life coaching itself is also not regulated. Depending on how well known the coach is, 90 minutes can cost between 60 and 100 euros. An example of a successful life coach is Laura Seiler, who offers her online course “I am” for 177 euros and has a large Instagram account.

Life coaching is not always the best solution to problems

As the “Tagesspiegel” writes, life coaching is not always the best solution for all problems. In harmless crises or with “life-world problems” they could be effective, explains Fredi Lang from the Professional Association of German Psychologists to the newspaper. In the case of more serious conflicts, psychological problems or disorders, he believes that specialists should be consulted.

One danger is that some coaches overestimate their abilities and do not recognize problems or do not pass clients on properly. This may be due to a lack of expertise or training, Lang said. In addition, the highly simplified view of human behavior in life coaching can be problematic for people in need.

The coaching market needs regulations

As selection criteria for a suitable life coach, the “Tagesspiegel” recommends paying attention to the training, qualifications and thematic focus of the coach. The training center should be examined carefully and the experience of the coach in the desired area should be taken into account.

In addition, regulations for the coaching industry make sense, similar to those in the field of psychologist training. In this way, the market can become more transparent. So far, however, such regulation from the outside is not in sight.