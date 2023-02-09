There are disabilities that don’t show themselves, the silent ones that no one notices. Yet they are there and they make themselves felt, making the life of those who suffer from it often very complicated, so much so that sometimes it may be necessary to ask for help

Have you ever noticed people wearing a dark green string around their neck with sunflowers drawn on it? Have you ever wondered what it could be used for? Well, these are real strings that lend a hand to those who suffer from invisible disabilities. Come?

Made in 2016 by the British Association Hidden Disabilitieswhich deals with invisible disabilities, i.e. with disabilities that cannot be seen with the “naked eye”the lanyard Sunflowerwhich is used in many countries and also in Italy, is used to ensure that the person wearing it obtains precedence in a queue or the assistance to which he is entitled.

The reason? Not all disabilities are visiblesome are not immediately obvious.

Invisible disabilities

Cardiovascular disease, fibromyalgia, Crohn’s disease, endometriosis… Globally 1 in 7 people live with a disability. That is about 1.3 billion people.

But while some of us experience a visible disability, many have an unseen condition or experience a combination of unseen and unseen conditions. These can be physical, visual, auditory or neurological and range from autism and ADHD to cognitive disorders such as learning disabilities and dementia, as well as mental health conditions. They can also be respiratory and chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes, chronic pain and sleep disturbances.

As different as these conditions are, so are each person’s access needs and the barriers they face in daily life. This explains why some people with conditions that are not immediately obvious to others may wear a distinctive something to discreetly identify their access needs in shops, work, transport or public spaces.

This is where the idea of ​​Hidden Disabilities started.

The Sunflower lanyard, what to do if you see one

The lanyard with the sunflowers then serves to signal that a person has the need and right of assistance and precedence. And, why not, it also serves to relate to disabilities in whatever form they take. Where do we start from? Out of respect for those in front of us, they don’t necessarily have to be in a wheelchair to suffer unseen suffering.

So nothing could be simpler.

let’s start by looking at people as individuals who may be in need and not as obstacles to get out of the way

if we see a strap with sunflowers perhaps at the ticket office in the station, at the airport, in the supermarket, we know that at that moment the person wearing it probably needs to don’t queue

if we see a sunflower lanyard, that can also signal that the person wearing it probably needs to urgent medical assistance

the sunflower strap also serves to indicate that there is a reason why you are using lanes or reserved parking spaces . So let’s keep away from hysteria of any kind for a moment when we’re behind the wheel

. So let’s keep away from hysteria of any kind for a moment when we’re behind the wheel let’s keep calm: it happens, in fact, that people with invisible disabilities take longer or are slow to do certain things. Well, if we see a green string, we know we should at least count to 10.

HERE is where to buy the drawstring.

Follow your Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Youtube

Fonte: Hidden Disabilities

Read also: