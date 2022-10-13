Claudia Osmetti October 13, 2022

Then it’s true: this year will be tough (just see where it has already begun, for example in Sydney and Buenos Aires and throughout the southern hemisphere) and yes, in Italy we have one of the oldest populations in the world, certainly the most ” senior “of Europe. Which, of course, doesn’t help. But here the risk is to go from one alarm to another, first Covid and now the flu. There is no peace. That at the first sneeze you find yourself with a thermometer on your forehead and a tampon in your nose, you don’t even know which saint to turn to. That is which virus to escape. All right: it won’t be a walk in the park. All right: from the flu (or rather, from the complications of the flu) you die. We discovered it in early 2020, when we didn’t know a tube about pneumonia and frail subjects and infections. But we have also spent the last six months telling ourselves that it would be a success if the coronavirus became “like a flu” and now, when you come, seasonal flu, what do we do? Shall we leave with the usual band of anxiety, fear and worry (albeit, to some extent, justified)?

FAMILY DOCTORS

The fact is, it might as well be good news. On paper, at least. To begin with, if the flu circulates it means that we circulate too: that we have left behind the years of lockdowns and mass quarantines, of the mandatory masks and forced distancing and, let’s face it, living two meters away from everyone was not this great rewarding experience. Secondly, it’s a return to normal. The real one. That of 2019, of that era (a lifetime ago) when you said “flu” and you thought of a few days of fever, a cold, sneezing treated with Vicks. No, today is a half sos. The H3n2 strain (which by the way has already arrived for weeks, the Italian laboratories have isolated it at the end of August: which, in itself, is almost a record) is frightening. The vaccination campaign has not yet started with great fanfare and, for example, the family doctors of Tuscany alone have “armored” at least 100 thousand doses, to rest assured. In Puglia, some clinics have already opened their doors, pharmacists are coming forward in Lombardy and more than 10 thousand citizens have already put their arm in place, some virologists have even started to hurry: Let’s-a-move-let’s-get-the-times -we-accelerate-on-bookings.

All sacrosanct, for heaven’s sake. Because if there is a lesson that sars-cov2 has taught us, it is that being caught unprepared is the first (wrong) move towards pandemonium. But also a little sense of proportion.

The flu has always been there, it’s not Covid that happened to us between head and neck on a nice (so to speak) day in February and many greetings. Among other things, we already know this form because on the other side of the world they lived it in the summer. It is more “aggressive” than the previous ones, yes: but in 2021 and also in 2020 we have practically not seen its “ancestors”. Not to mention that we are perfectly in time to immunize ourselves: with some regional differences (the campaign will start in the Marche pharmacies on October 17; in Lombardy, for the elderly it began on the 5th; in Lazio last week; in Piedmont the start is set for October 24; in Grosseto the date is Friday) the vaccines are there.

DOUBLE CONTAGION

In England, where about 8% of Covid patients have also caught the flu, they already speak of “twindemia”, that is, of a double pandemic: two diseases instead of one. The health authorities of the United States predict at least 50 thousand deaths this year, for the “usual” (well, in short: we understand each other) flu. It’s okay not to take it lightly, it’s okay not to be reckless, but let’s tell it all. Vaccines are effective (like those of Covid), they are available (like those of Covid), they are free for all those people at risk (such as those of Covid, indeed these are free for everyone and amen), they are also strongly recommended (such as those of Covid) to the sixties and over. There is no need to always assume the worst. If anything, we should do everything we can not to end up in bed with the wool blanket and the hot water bubble, but that’s another story. A speech that was valid in 2019 and in 2009 and even in 1999 (and which will also be valid in 2029, if we want to be honest). After that the appeals are legitimate, even desirable and welcome. But let’s not bind our head ahead of time. We are only in October, let us leave the budget (and the possible catastrophism) for the arrival of spring.