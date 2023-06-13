what’s happening in Miami

According to CNN reports, former President Donald Trump is under arrest on charges of stealing confidential federal documents from the White House.

Former US President Donald Trump has been arrested on charges of stealing confidential documents from the White House and obstructing the US Department of Justice’s efforts to recover them, CNN reports.

Trump is expected in court in the afternoon (during the Italian night) and has encouraged his supporters to gather in front of the Miami court where he will face the charges accompanied by his lawyer. According to initial information, the former US president will not be asked for a copy of his fingerprints or a mugshot due to its recognizability.

Alongside the former president, Walt Nauta, his former assistant, will also appear in court, together with his lawyers. The hearing scheduled for the afternoon in Miami will be the first during which the allegations and the opportunity for Trump to present his defense will be discussed. The bail package pending trial will also be discussed during the hearing. The former president is indeed temporarily at a standstill following the indictment in the federal investigation into confidential documents found at the Mar-a-Lago Florida mansion, but it will be released soon.

Trump was indicted on 37 counts and it’s the first time a former president has been indicted on federal crimes. According to reports from the BBC, he pleaded not guilty to all the crimes charged against him.

Arrest under US law

Arrest is standard procedure in the US for a person indicted on charges of committing a nonviolent crime. The accused is taken to court to hear the charges and leaves their fingerprints and mugshots. Afterwards the defendant can go home to await trial. Upon release, Trump will most likely go to Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump supporters at the entrance to the Courthouse

Most likely, the ex-president and his assistant will not be able to communicate with witnesses at the behest of prosecutors, who in this regard may demand restrictive measures. During the hearing they could be Also present were the attorneys of the United States Attorney’s office in the district of Florida.

On the eve of the hearing, crowds of Trump supporters gathered outside the Miami courthouse to show their support for the former president. Hundreds of people gathered in the street braving the high temperatures and the afternoon sun to wait for Trump behind the barriers positioned near the entrance to the Courthouse. There are also police barricades on site.