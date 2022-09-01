Home Health what’s happening – Libero Quotidiano
There is some concern about the health condition of Arisa, also because the person directly concerned – usually always very active on social media and in communicating with their fans – closed in silence and did not let anyone know anything. The singer was supposed to perform tomorrow, Friday 2 September, a Velletrinear Rome: il concerto it was however canceledas announced by the event organizers.

Why didn’t Arisa say anything about it? This is the question that her fans ask of her, after the singer has toured Italy all summer with her ‘I was romantic Little Summer Tour’. That of Velletri was one of the last stages of the singer: on September 2nd she should have performed near Rome, while on the 4th she should be engaged in Terni. The conditional at this point is a must, even if Sunday’s stage shouldn’t run the risk of being canceled.

“International Music – reads the press release – is sorry to announce that the Arisa concert in Velletri, scheduled for 2 September in Piazza Cairoli, has been canceled. The artist needs a rest period until 3 September, due to a problem from salute“. All that remains is to wait for clarification from the person concerned, which should however return to the stage as early as September 4 in Terni.

