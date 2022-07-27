Whole Mars Catalog:

“Keep your penis in your pants, they want your head”

Elon Musk:

“And to think that I haven’t had sex in a long time (sigh)”

Danielle:

“Incredible, not even on vacation?”

Elon Musk:

“Anything”

On a summer evening, their Twitter, the most surreal conversation takes place. Between an account dedicated to electric carswho often interacts with Musk, another account that appears to belong to a woman, and therichest man on the planetwhose private life in recent weeks has become more interesting than the achievements of his visionary companies: Tesla, SpaceX e Neuralink.

“What’s wrong with Elon?” asks another user, also on Twitter. Then he answers himself: “Elon’s problem is the media”.

The last ‘problem’ is called Wall Street Journal. The American newspaper claims that Musk had an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife, the co-founder of Google, and that this very relationship caused the couple’s divorce. “Musk knelt down to ask Brin’s forgiveness,” his longtime friend, wrote the WSJ.

Ma Elon rides it, in a selfie. Behind him is Sergey Brin. I’m at the same party, in the hours when the WSJ was preparing to publish his story. And this, according to Musk, it would prove that this is all false. “I saw Nicole [Shanahan, ndr] twice in the last three years, and always with other people around. Nothing romantic, ”wrote the entrepreneur on Twitter.







“Their divorce has nothing to do with me – wrote Musk in an email sent to the New York Post – and I’m sure Sergey and Nicole can confirm it too. I talked to them two hours after the story came out ”.

We shouldn’t be interested in Elon Musk’s sex life, neither to his alleged lovers, nor to his broken friendships. Yet, in a sense, we are forced to do so. Because every relationship of the richest man in the world can influence the fate of its companies, of the market in which they operate, of the life of its employees. Even those who may be in the future.

“The attention towards me literally exploded – Musk tweeted – and this is unfortunate. I will do my best to focus on projects that contribute to civilization ”.

But that’s the point.

In the last months, complicit in his statements on Twitter and his private conductthe ‘missions’ that made Musk a visionary genius – Time’s person of the year 2021 – are suddenly over in the background.

For example, we no longer talk about the progress the new SpaceX rocket is making, Starshipwith which the entrepreneur dreams of transferring men on Marte. Or his new goal: to send a million people to the red planet by 2050. Even the announcement about Tesla’s Cybertruck, which Musk says will finally come out of the factory in mid-2023, has slipped away.

No, instead we speak of Musk’s holidays in Mykonos, in Greece. Of his costume photos, about which the entrepreneur himself jokes on Twitter: “I should probably eat better and take off my shirt more often”.

Haha damn, maybe I should take off my shirt more often … free the nip!!

(already back in the factory btw) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2022

But it’s not his state of form that makes the news. It strikes rather that Musk, in the midst of the storm caused by the turnaround over the Twitter takeover, and an economic downturn that has led to him cutting several jobs, indulge himself. a day aboard a super yacht. He who in 2018 he slept on the floor of the Tesla factory to accelerate Model 3 production. He stating, “I don’t think people would work hard knowing their CEO is on vacation.”

This is not to say that Musk does not have right to leave. But the times, and even the ways, leave us dumbfounded. Sunbathe on one yacht extralusso it comes very close to his famous phrase addressed to Tesla employees who complained of too much work: “I could drink Mai Tai with naked models – the entrepreneur would have said – but instead I’m here with you”.







Two weeks before he flew to Greece in his private jet, another grain: Business Insider reveals that in November 2021, in great secrecy, Musk became the father of twins. It sounds like pure gossip, but in fact it isn’t. Because the children’s mother is called Shivon Zilis and it’s an important executive of Neuralinkthe company founded by Musk that aims at transform humans into cyborgsby implanting microchips in their brains.

Elon Musk was having an affair with one of his employees, then. And if this on the one hand leaves you baffled, from an ethical point of view, on the other it throws a shadow over the allegations of harassment that swept Musk recently. SpaceX would pay a company flight attendant 250 thousand dollars to keep silence on the conduct of the entrepreneur, who in 2016 would have shown the woman his penis, promising her the purchase of a horse in exchange for an erotic massage.

The relationship with Shivon Zilis does not confirm this accusation. If anything, it supports the hypothesis that Musk has no qualms about approaching its employees. It doesn’t prove that Musk is a serial harasser, it is rather the indication of an attitude. That investors, employees themselves – and the public – can (or may not) take into account.

Zilis, artificial intelligence expert e machine learninginserted by Forbes on his list “30 Under 30”, never spoke to the press after the twins scoop. At Neuralink she was director of operations and special projects, but now on her personal website there is no trace of his position at the company founded by Musk. And his LinkedIn page, which reported his work experiences at Neuralink, was deleted. In short, Shivon Zilis is disappeared from the radar.

Just as it disappeared in the last few days Neuralink co-founder Paul Merollawho on LinkedIn said he left the company to pursue a personal project “still secret”. According to what Reuters reports, of the eight founders of the company now only two remain: Elon Musk and engineer Dongjin ‘Dj’ Seo.

Something is not working as it should, a Neuralink. Musk announced that the first plant test of microchip on human beings will happen this year. But he had promised the same thing in 2020 and 2021. Meanwhile, the rival company Synchronousfounded a year ago by the former president of Neuralink, Max Hodakhas already received from the FDA the go-ahead for trials on men and has just announced that it has implanted a microchip in an American patient.









The people who are part of Musk’s “inner circle” change, in short, a circle of trust worth billions of dollars. In the thanks of the entrepreneur, according to the WSJ, a recently entered former professional poker player34-year-old Russian Igor Kurganov, who for the Musk Foundation in 2021 he took charge of managing Tesla shares for the value of 5.7 billion dollars.

Kurganov, who along with Musk would develop a strategy called “effective altruism”is frowned upon by Jared Birchall48 years old former banker of Morgan Stanleywho has been at the head of Excession, an Austin, Texas-based utility that manages Musk’s assets and investments. In short, the entrepreneur’s family office.

It was Birchall who helped Musk put together the billions of dollars – about 44 – needed to formulate the Twitter purchase offerwhich is now left to the decision of a Delaware judge after the entrepreneur announced that he had changed his mind, as the social network would not have provided clear and certain data on its bots.

It would seem that Elon Musk, in this delicate period of his life, in which he feels under attack, could try shelter in his family. In the children who usually accompany him on trips to Europe, as happened when Musk recently flew to Rome, to meet the Pope, and to Venice to visit the city.

But even at home Musk does not live a quiet period, if you think of the recent statements by one of his seven children, Xavier, who asked Los Angeles County to be allowed to change his name and gender once he turned 18, in order not to be more related “in no way” to his father.

Xavier will take his mother’s surname, Wilson, Musk’s first wife that not long ago, in an interview, revealed the darker sides of the entrepreneur.