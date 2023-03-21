And cease-fire that opens the door to dialogue. No to the use of nuclear weapons and attacks on nuclear power plants. And a truce to start immediately. These are the main points of theChina‘s position on the political solution to the crisis in Ukraine”. Set yourself in a document that today looks more like an attempt to achieve de-escalation than a real peace plan or an offer of mediation. So much so that some say that Beijing you don’t seek peace. But only to avoid the fall of Vladimir Putin. Regarded as a reliable junior partner. While the US rejects the Chinese peace. And they say a ceasefire now would benefit the troubled Russians. Volodymyr Zelensky instead intends to see the cards in the hand of Xi Jinping. Also because he wants to know Beijing’s position regarding Moscow’s territorial claims.

12 points for a peace

Al first point the plan includes respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries according to international law. To the second the abandonment of the Cold War mentality. A ceasefire and a stop to fighting are part of the third point. It is necessary “to support Russia and Ukraine so that they meet”. The talks and negotiations, al fourth point, are “the only viable way out”. To the quinto there is the protection of civilians and the creation of humanitarian corridors for evacuation from war zones. While al sixth point there is an invitation to “strictly respect international humanitarian law”.

Al seventh e all’eighth point there are maintaining the safety of nuclear power plants (no to armed attacks and yes to the role of the International Atomic Energy Agency) and the rejection of nuclear weapons (they cannot be used and nuclear war cannot be fought). The guarantees for the export of cereals are the ninth point. Al tenth, stop unilateral sanctions. ateleventh point, the appeal for “the stability of the industrial and supply chains”. To protect the global economy. In the endthe call to promote post-war reconstruction.

What’s wrong

During yesterday’s meeting, the Tsar praised the document drawn up by Beijing on what he continues to call a “special military operation”. Xi’s line is to carve out the role of neutral party. But Washington warned the world not to be misled by Beijing’s moves, which could be a “delaying tactic” to help Moscow. Zelensky instead he explained that he would welcome talks with Xi. Even if the intention of the Chinese leader is not yet clear. Kiev has said it expects Xi to use Beijing’s influence to advocate an end to Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine. And to follow the visit “closely”. For Washington, he explains today The print, there is also something more. Laying down arms now, American sources tell the newspaper, would mean “freezing the conflict and transforming Ukraine into a place of tensions”. A ceasefire would allow Russia to reorganize its troops.

The territory

In fact, compared to the moment of its maximum expansion in the Ukrainian territory, Russia has lost 50% of its conquests. The battle a Bakhmut it hasn’t finished yet, the city hasn’t fallen yet. The hope of the USA is instead that Xi convince Putin to stop with i bombing of civilians. Meanwhile, the stars and stripes green light has arrived for a new package of weapons. This is mainly ammunition for the Himars. Zelensky thanked Biden for support against the assault. Washington has not yet removed the hypothesis that Beijing supplies arms to Moscow from the table. Although so far there is no evidence. But there’s more. Alexander Gabuevdirector of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center Of Berlin who worked in the Kremlin during the “reformist” phase of President Medvedev, says al Rest of the Pug that the talk between Putin and Xi is just a game between the parties. “If anyone thought that Xi was coming to Moscow to put pressure on Putin to push him to peace, he was wrong,” he says.

A crazy journey

The trip served «to confirm that the strategic relationship with Russia is solid. This is why he came to Moscow in the midst of a war to show that Beijing is essentially with Putin. But it also had to counterbalance this move by giving the impression to the world that it is the bearer of a proposal on the peace talks in Ukraine and reinforce its own narrative of China as a responsible global power. This is why Xi will probably also call Zelensky. Putin for his part has given him some strings, saying that he will carefully examine the Chinese proposals to end the war. But Xi knows they are words.”

But China is unlikely to adopt a more equidistant stance. Because «Beijing does not have a strategic interest. And then Kiev and Moscow are miles apart on what each sees as an acceptable platform for dialogue. The sides will confront each other on the ground, where both think they can prevail, and the space for a dialogue will present itself not before next autumn. Until then China will play its part, it will say ‘we have presented our plan, we have talked to Putin and about Zelensky, we have done our best’. It will maintain a simulacrum of negotiation. After the autumn, if there will still be a situation of stasis, we’ll see ». Because “one thing is certain. Beijing doesn’t want Putin to lose this war.”

