Il new public procurement code it is law. And the watchword is: simplification. The approval final in the Council of Ministers thus brings the new rules, summarized in 229 items. The Public Procurement Code “in implementation of article 1 of the law June 21, 2022n. 78, empowering the Government in matters of public contracts” then passes the definitive exam. “To make a tender you will save from six months to a year,” calculates Matteo Salvini’s Ministry of Infrastructure. Which underlines the norm “Italy first”which sets award criteria for the percentage value of products originating in Italy or in other countries Ue, but also the valorisation of the companies based in the area affected by the work. The approval is one of the necessary reforms for the 19 billion Pnrr check. And the implementing decrees will not be needed.

The 36 attachments and qualified dissent

I 36 attachments of the public procurement code which replaced the 104 secondary rules in fact make the provision immediately applicable. The set of new rules starts from two principles fundamental. That of the result, to be achieved with the «maximum timeliness and the best possible relationship between quality and price, in compliance with the principles of legality, transparency and competition». And that of trusta in the legitimacy of the choices made. In summary, the most important new rules are:

Then the so-called is introduced “qualified dissent”: the administrations will have a more limited framework to block a work. Small municipalities will then be able to proceed with direct assignments up to 500 thousand euros. And the so-called sub-threshold liberalization is envisaged (up to 5.3 million). In addition to the arrival of a national digital platform to avoid bureaucratic duplication in the required documentation. The new code also brings fewer constraints on subcontracting, which can become cascading. And the obligation to adjust prices in the event of material price increases.

Integrated procurement and the liberalization of sub-thresholds

The integrated tender is also arriving, which was previously forbidden and which will now allow the project and the execution of the works to be awarded with the same tender. We have already mentioned the liberalization of sub-threshold procurement. With the roof of 5.3 million the contracting authorities will be able to activate negotiated procedures or direct assignments. Always respecting the principle of business rotation. For contracts up to half a million euros le contracting stations (i.e. the smaller local authorities) will be able to proceed directly, without going through the qualified contracting stations. It also intervenes on the so-called “fear of the signature”. Retouching the sanctions: no serious negligence for officials and managers of public bodies if they have acted on the basis of jurisprudence or the opinions of the authority. Similar protections for the issue of professional tort. In particular, for some types of crime, professional tort it can be enforced only following a final conviction, first instance conviction or in the presence of precautionary measures.

Digitization and strategic infrastructures

The digitization of procurement starts from National database of public contracts (which belongs to theanac). But it also affects the virtual file of the economic operator, the digital procurement platforms, the use of automated procedures in the life cycle of public contracts. An integral digitization that will also allow access to the documents that all citizens can request. The government with the regions will qualify the strategic infrastructures and those of primary national interest. The ministry of economy will insert the list into the Economics and Finance document. The reduction of the terms for the planning, the establishment by the Superior Council of Public Works of a special committee specially dedicated to examining these projects.

Contract prices and Istat indices

For the contract quotations the obligation to insert the is confirmed price review clauses upon the occurrence of a change in cost greater than the 5% thresholdwith the recognition in favor of the company of80% of the higher cost. For the determination of the variation of costs and prices, the are used Istat indices. Including those gods consumer prices and to production and hourly contractual wage indices. Finally, the new code also provides for the reorganization of the responsibilities of theanac. With a strengthening of the supervisory and sanctioning functions. Special sectors such as water, gas, transport and energy will have even more free hands. As are the dealerships. Which will no longer have the obligation to tender the80% of their contracts.

Without tender 98% of public works

Second the sun 24 hours with the new rules the 98% of public works will be without tender. We speak of a market of 18.9 billion per year. The calculation derives from the fact that of the 62.812 procedures for the assignment of public works of the 2021 il 98,27% it was under five million euros. The same threshold chosen for the new public procurement code. For the small construction sitessummarizes the newspaper, the new code now essentially draws three tracks:

mandatory direct assignment for the contracts under i 150 thousand euros (for a total value of 3.3 billion euros );

for the under i (for a total value of ); negotiated procedure without announcement but with five invitations for contracts up to one million euros;

without announcement but with for contracts up to one million euros; negotiated procedure without announcement but with ten invitations for contracts between 1 e 5.38 million euros.

In this way, the shortcuts introduced during the pandemic are transformed into rules for the ordinary market. According to the Anti-corruption it is an excessive choice. Construction companies have warned of the danger of plunging contracts with poor transparency into limbo.

