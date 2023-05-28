what’s on TrovoLavoro-breaking latest news

How to climb the social elevator

There are also suggestions for climbing the so-called ‘social elevator’ and breaking the ‘glass ceiling’ thanks to scholarships from various universities, courses to acquire digital skills and other skills, opportunities to obtain a degree at no cost for those who cannot afford it, hints and tips for getting by in the academic world. These are just some of the topics covered in the next Trovolavoro on newsstands on Monday 29 May for free with the Corriere della Sera, inside the insert The Economy. Because there is also talk of opportunities in the world of gyms, spas, sports centres, areas in strong growth that are looking for professionalism from managerial profiles to fitness instructors and commercial figures. Also pay attention to job opportunities in the hi-tech world where the shortage of workers can even reach 75% because there are not yet enough qualified figures for the sector. Eyes focused also in this issue on green jobs that are increasingly in demand due to imminent needs.