For many hobby gardeners, creeping weed species are uninvited guests in the garden. It gets particularly annoying when moss, clover or chickweed spread across the freshly laid lawn. Thermal devices cannot help there, and weed killers are also out of place on the lawn. Then only one thing remains – weeding. To make it really quick and effortless, we’ve provided a few tips.

Pulling weeds: when is the right time?

Like the other plants in the home garden, the pre-germinated weeds sprout in the spring. So it’s no wonder that from April you suddenly notice clover, moss or chickweed between the paving stones of the garden path, in the flower bed or in the lawn. It is important to act quickly to prevent further spread. And while most hobby gardeners can do this quickly and easily in the bed or on the terrace, weeds in the lawn pose a major challenge for most. It is often necessary to remove the plants over a large area.

The right time for this is spring. In April, the weather is significantly milder than in February and March. The higher temperatures herald the coming summer. The ground is no longer frozen and you can weed wild herbs with garden tools without any problems.

This is the quickest way to weed the weeds that have already grown. On the one hand, because the young plants have not yet rooted themselves in the ground and you can weed them with little effort, including the root balls. On the other hand, because it rains more often in spring. A damp soil can easily be worked with the cross rake or weeding sling.

Another argument for weeding in spring: the wild herbs then have no flowers or seeds, so you can completely remove the weeds by weeding and don’t risk them spreading into the garden. The situation is different if you have to weed in August. The seeds stick to hands and garden tools and are then actually planted in the ground when weeding. In this way you exacerbate the actual problem instead of solving it.

Remove weeds from the lawn when the soil is wet

A wet soil is loose, but the soil will stick to the garden tools. The best time to weed is therefore not immediately after a rainfall, but in the week after. This is especially true for soils with a high clay content. They should be moderately moist to moist to make them easier to work with.

What’s the quickest way to pull weeds? Instructions

1. Before you remove the wild herbs, you should identify them. The procedure can vary greatly depending on the type of weed you are dealing with.

For root weeds neither scarifying nor chopping up the wild herbs helps. So you can not remove the taproots that penetrate deep into the earth. It’s best to pull them out of the ground. Then check if you have removed the roots. If you want to save yourself this trouble, you can use a taproot weevil. The best-known representatives of this group are probably goutweed, bindweed and clover.

seed weeds reproduce exclusively by seeds and usually have shallow roots. These can be easily removed with hooks. The most well-known representatives of this group, which you can find in the lawn, are French herb, thistles and dandelion.

2. Get the right tools. If you want to remove weeds from a large area, then the quick and effortless work is very important.

With digging forks you can easily remove the taproots and runners of the root weeds. Under no circumstances should these be chopped off. Because if part of the root system remains in the ground, the plant can recover and sprout again after a short break. Therefore, it is always recommended to pull the roots out of the ground. Special tools such as dandelion pullers are available for particularly stubborn weeds.

If you don’t want to damage the lawn, you can also use weed pullers. The tool works very well on deep roots as it removes most of the root system. Handling is very simple: pierce the soil, turn the handle and pull out the wild herbs with extra long roots.

Use the weed hoe to remove seed weeds. It can penetrate the soil up to 5 cm and successfully remove shallow roots.

With a fist you can easily weed the lawn edge, corners and narrow areas. The tool is small and you can work with it precisely. You can also use it to dig up the roots of wild herbs without damaging the lawn.

No matter which variant you choose: Look for tools with height-adjustable handles

3. After weeding the wild herbs, you can fill the holes with soil and possibly overseed the lawn.