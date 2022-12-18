What’s this

Camel flu: what is it? L’camel flu is an acute infectious disease that affects the respiratory tract, caused by coronavirus. Better known as Middle East respiratory syndrome o MERS (from English: Middle East Respiratory Syndrome), it is a “distant relative” of SARS, with the difference that the camel flu correlates to a higher mortality rate (MERS causes death in about 30% of cases, compared to 10% for SARS). In fact, the cause of this disease is a coronavirus called MERS-CoV (acronym for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus) or, more simply, MERS coronavirus, identified for the first time on 24 September 2012, in Saudi Arabia, by the Egyptian virologist Ali Mohamed Zaki, to whom the case of a sixty-year-old man who died of a mysterious form of pneumonia. But what exactly is the camel flu? How does the infection occur, what symptoms does it cause and how can we defend ourselves?

Camel flu is MERS

“Camel flu” is a slang term, used as a synonym for MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome). Therefore, the influence of the camel It is NOT a new disease or unknown. The World Health Organization (WHO) has kept the alert level high since the first cases were notified in 2012 in Saudi Arabia, due to the risk that it could become a new fearsome epidemic and could spread globally; in this regard, monthly reports are available on the WHO website, which report data relating to the incidence and mortality of the disease. To understand the impact of MERS, from April 2012 to October 2022, a total of 2601 cases were reported globally, with 935 deaths associated with a case-fatality ratio (CFR) of 36%; most of these cases were reported in Saudi Arabia, with 2194 cases and 854 related deaths (39% mortality). Despite being able to cause a more serious form of illness, camel flu appears to be transmitted less easily among people compared to SARS. Outside of hospital infections or small family clusters, the cases are sporadicgenerally related to people who have had contact with camels or products derived from them, such as the consumption of unpasteurized camel milk. Why is it being talked about and what does the World Cup in Qatar have to do with it? There is talk of camel flu again on the occasion of the World Cup: on December 2, the Australian government published a statement inviting all travelers returning from Middle Eastern countries, including fans who went to Qatar, to pay attention to the possible onset of typical symptoms. Attention! It is a call for caution NOT an alarmconsidering that the area is endemic due to the disease and the high flow of travelers linked to the sporting event. An appeal to “pay particular attention to the possibility of MERS in travelers returning from the World Cup” was also addressed to English fans. To know more:

Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS)

How is it taken?

Camel flu: how it is transmitted How people become infected with the MERS-CoV coronavirus is not yet fully understood: most cases occurred in people who stayed, before the onset of symptoms, in the Arabian Peninsula and neighboring countries. So far, the hypotheses attribute to the camels and ai dromedaries the role of VEHICLES of infection to humansas the genetic sequences examined demonstrate a close link between the virus found in these animals and the one that infects people in the same geographical area (Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and Egypt). According to some scientific sources, the consumption of meat and unpasteurized milk coming from infected camels would increase the risk of contracting the infection, as would close contact with these animals for work reasons. Il natural reservoir of infectionhowever, would be represented by bats. The interpersonal transmission it’s possible. This mode of INFECTION MAN TO MANHowever, it does not seem to be stably sustained in all cases of the disease. For this reason, the presence within communities of individuals is considered possible”super-spreader“, capable of spreading the infection more rapidly than others. However, it has yet to be determined whether the virus is contracted by airborne (through respiratory particles emitted by coughing or sneezing) or through contact with the patient or objects contaminated by it. To know more:

Zoonoses: What Are They? How and why does the species jump happen? Where have cases of MERS been reported? Most of the cases have been recorded in the Arabian Peninsula. From Saudi Arabia, MERS has spread to neighboring Middle Eastern countries, affecting mainly Jordan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates with small epidemic outbreaks. Since its discovery in 2012, MERS-CoV infections have also been reported in Lebanon, Kuwait, Oman, Yemen, the Philippines, Malaysia, Algeria, Egypt and Tunisia. In Europe, sporadic cases have been reported in France, Great Britain, Germany, Italy and Greece, all directly or indirectly related to travel to the Middle East. More recently, WHO has also reported cases in the United States. Of particular concern is the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, on the occasion of Ramadan, which could facilitate the further spread of the Coronavirus, given the migration of thousands of faithful to and from Saudi Arabia (the country where the epidemic broke out and where the highest number of deaths is recorded to date). According to the World Health Organization, Middle East respiratory syndrome is not yet an international health emergency, but a disease that needs to be closely monitored.

How it manifests itself

Most people infected with MERS-CoV develop severe respiratory disease with temperature, cough e dyspnea increasing How long does it take for the first symptoms to appear? The incubation period for Middle East respiratory syndrome is 5-6 daysbut it can vary from 2-14 days. Camel Flu Symptoms: What Are They? MERS-CoV infection typically presents with flu-like symptoms, such as: After about 7 days, however, the symptoms worsen and present themselves dry cough e respiratory difficultieswhich evolve into pneumonia in most patients. In some cases, the virus causes gastrointestinal disorders (diarrhoea, nausea and/or vomiting) ed kidney failure. Risks and possible complications of camel flu In people with chronic conditions (diabetes, cancer, and lung disease), Middle East respiratory syndrome can progress to severe acute respiratory failure and lead to death. At particular risk of fatal outcome are the elderly and the immunosuppressed, in whom the disease may have an atypical presentation.

Swab and test for diagnosis

Camel flu: how it is diagnosed The diagnosis of camel flu is mainly established through serological tests and virus isolation by PCR techniques on respiratory samples (polymerase chain reaction), after performing a nasopharyngeal swab. The serological tests that allow to determine if a person has been infected by the MERS-CoV virus and has developed an immune response involves three distinct tests: ELISA or enzyme-linked immunosorbent (screening test), IFA or immunofluorescent assay (confirmatory test) and dosing of neutralizing antibodies (slower, but definitive confirmatory test). When to see a doctor People who experience respiratory distress and malaise within 14 days after returning from a trip to the Middle East should consult their doctor.

Treatment, vaccine and remedies

Camel flu: how is it treated? Is there a vaccine available? At present, there is no vaccine to prevent MERS-CoV infection, nor a specific antiviral treatment. A supportive therapy, established on the basis of the symptoms that the patient presents, can contribute to recovery. MERS-CoV pneumonia can rapidly evolve into acute respiratory failure, such as to require hospitalization in resuscitation, intubation and medical assistance to maintain vital functions.