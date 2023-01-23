Giorgia Soleri very angry on social media: for the young woman, psychotropic drugs are no longer a taboo. Here are her words.

In the past few hours, Giorgia Soleri has openly expressed her opinion on taking psychotropic drugs: “What’s wrong with that? Angry web. Let’s see in detail what she said.

Giorgia Soleri she became famous because of her love affair with Damiano dei Moonlight. But not only that, during these years her young woman has also stood out because of her great battles for women’s rights. First of all, she had caused a sensation by posting shots with the armpit hair in which he understood that a woman to be sensual doesn’t necessarily have to shave. In short, Giorgia has always tried to clear taboos imposed by the society in which we live. Just in the past few hours has launched another very strong message this time, however, his attention has focused on the recruitment of psychiatric drugs. Are you curious to find out what she said? Let’s see it together.

Giorgia Soleri: the confession on psychoactive drugs infuriates the web

In recent years we have often seen Soleri fight in favor of very important issues. By many she is considered an activist for women’s rights, so much so that she never misses an opportunity to fight in defense of the weakest. In addition, she has also brought to light a topic that involves her personally and that few knew, namely vulvodynia is fibromyalgia. These are pathologies that the young woman is still dealing with and have forced her to undergo a long ordeal of agonies.

Beyond these very important issues, some web users think that Giorgia often tries to make your image spectacular. In the past few hours, some more have arrived heavy charges towards him after he has spoken of a subject that has aroused some discontent. This time Soleri touched one of the more sensitive topics of our time, i.e. the mental health. His views on the psychiatric drugs they would not have been welcome at all. Let’s see together what she admitted.

Soleri admits it when talking about psychopharmaceuticals: “What’s wrong with it?”

In recent days, Giorgia Soleri had started talking about the mental health confessing to being on psychiatric drugs due to his dancing mood. The young woman revealed that she should soon also start therapy with one new psychologist. Nothing bad except that after this revelation he also tried to break another taboo, namely that of psychotropic drugs. It all emerged after Soleri asked her fans to keep her company through the question box on Instagram. One user then asked her: “You can tell that psychiatric drugs are not for the crazy“.

Giorgia seeing this message could not help but give her opinion: “But what’s wrong with being crazy?“. Obviously his answer left several of his fans speechless, but not only that, some experts in the world of psychology and psychotherapy also wanted to reply to this statement. Of course i professionals in the sector did not appreciate his externalization, so much so that they reiterated that this is a topic that should never be taken lightly. What do you think about it?