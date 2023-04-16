Home » What’s your favorite drink? The choice will reveal a detail of your character
by admin
Choose your favorite drink from those we offer: it will let you discover a detail of your character that you haven’t noticed.

We are always so convinced that we know our personality that when someone points out a new side of us, different from the picture we have, we are a little amazed and confused. Yet, each of us is a set of unique and unrepeatable factors that form and shape us day after day. Which drink do you prefer among the ones you see in the picture? Pick one and discover a detail of your character that you may not have noticed.

Three alternatives that we all know well, three drinks that we have tasted at least once in our lives: which one appeals to you the mostu? Once you’ve made your decision, the results await you: ready to discover something about yourself that you’ve never noticed before?

Discover a detail about your character: which drink do you prefer?

Of course, everything it depends on our personal tastesfrom our palate. A bit like what happens when there are those who prefer sweet to savory or vice versa. In this case we have to focus on the drinks and choose the one that makes you want to drink it all in one sip. At this point we just have to find out what it reveals about us.

Coca Cola. If you are crazy about this drink, you have an energetic and bubbly personality. You are a person who loves to be on the move, always ready for action, to make new experiences and get involved. You don’t like routine and you are always looking for new emotions, adrenaline, adventures. You are unstoppable and full of energy!

Water. Source of life, essential for our body, if you have chosen water you have a very balanced, calm, rational character. You are a mature person who does not like situations of tension or conflict, you seek serenity both in the workplace and in social relationships. At the same time, however, you are determined and your calmness doesn’t mean that you don’t know how to assert yourself and that others should underestimate you.

Orange juice. Those who have chosen this drink are always very busy people who often need to recharge their batteries. You tend to give your best in everything you do, you are pragmatic and you don’t like wasting time, you know how best to organize yourself to achieve your goals and objectives. A bit like a running train that nothing can slow down!

