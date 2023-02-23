Home Health WhatsApp, an experiment never seen before: it will totally change the platform
Health

WhatsApp, an experiment never seen before: it will totally change the platform

by admin

WhatsApp is always ready to introduce numerous innovations. Now comes an experiment never seen before on the platform – that’s what it’s all about.

The news never ends WhatsApp, with the team of developers always ready to introduce new features within the messaging service. Meta is now ready for a new revolution, let’s go and see what it is.

The latest experiment of WhatsApp developers – Arlex.it

In recent years one of most updated applications on digital stores is certainly WhatsApp. Meta messaging service is the most used by both iOS and Android users. There are always many new things arriving, with the app that manages to keep up with the times and avoid any overtaking by the fierce competitors on the market. Furthermore, developers often take advantage of the Beta version of the application to try out the new functions.

The WABetaInfo portal always keeps you informed of the latest news, always ready to update the users who use it on a daily basis. In fact, WhatsApp is becoming increasingly useful for all segments of the population. We could see how now it is possible to send any type of file, regardless of its weight. Among the most appreciated features introduced we also find the expansion of the reactions and the photos that can be viewed only once. Now though comes another feature ready to revolutionize the applicationLet’s find out what it is.

WhatsApp, the latest update is crazy: an unpublished feature arrives

In these hours WhatsApp is trying a new update for its Android version. In fact, the version 2.23.5.3. of the application. Inside there is an unprecedented function to say the least. So let’s go and see what will be the latest news arriving for all users.

All the details of the new feature coming soon – Arlex.it

The last few years have been decisive for the application which has managed to evolve and add new functions which have allowed it to consolidate the first within the instant messaging sector. The last major feature added was that of Communities. Its introduction has allowed the addition of new communication tools that have improved the organization of work and group chats on the Meta giant. Now, however, a new feature is ready to improve the way of mass contacting contacts.

The new function in question is called Newsletter. At the moment, however, this would seem to be only a temporary name given by the editorial staff of WaBetaInfo. In fact, the portal was able to discover the feature from a string of code and gave it this temporary name. Newsletters will be one of the features introduced to broaden the use of Community. At the moment, WhatsApp has not yet made the function public, but could soon announce it to its users.

See also  Netflix goes into fitness: the Nike Training Club courses arrive on December 30th

You may also like

Chad, a new cooperation project looks to health...

Mascherpa – Classic Tiramisu

Slow metabolism, lose 4 kilos in 10 days:...

MIGRAINE IN WOMEN, HORMONES TO BLAME Neurology

Mascherpa – Tiramisu’ fruits of the forest

New treatment protocols and quality of life: two...

Covid emergency, contracts confirmed but not for everyone:...

because Allegri saved them for Nantes-Juve

AUSL Modena – Trigeneration plants in Mirandola and...

Stabilization process of FEA clinical biochemistry opposition contest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy