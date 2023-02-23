WhatsApp is always ready to introduce numerous innovations. Now comes an experiment never seen before on the platform – that’s what it’s all about.

The news never ends WhatsApp, with the team of developers always ready to introduce new features within the messaging service. Meta is now ready for a new revolution, let’s go and see what it is.

In recent years one of most updated applications on digital stores is certainly WhatsApp. Meta messaging service is the most used by both iOS and Android users. There are always many new things arriving, with the app that manages to keep up with the times and avoid any overtaking by the fierce competitors on the market. Furthermore, developers often take advantage of the Beta version of the application to try out the new functions.

The WABetaInfo portal always keeps you informed of the latest news, always ready to update the users who use it on a daily basis. In fact, WhatsApp is becoming increasingly useful for all segments of the population. We could see how now it is possible to send any type of file, regardless of its weight. Among the most appreciated features introduced we also find the expansion of the reactions and the photos that can be viewed only once. Now though comes another feature ready to revolutionize the applicationLet’s find out what it is.

WhatsApp, the latest update is crazy: an unpublished feature arrives

In these hours WhatsApp is trying a new update for its Android version. In fact, the version 2.23.5.3. of the application. Inside there is an unprecedented function to say the least. So let’s go and see what will be the latest news arriving for all users.

The last few years have been decisive for the application which has managed to evolve and add new functions which have allowed it to consolidate the first within the instant messaging sector. The last major feature added was that of Communities. Its introduction has allowed the addition of new communication tools that have improved the organization of work and group chats on the Meta giant. Now, however, a new feature is ready to improve the way of mass contacting contacts.

The new function in question is called Newsletter. At the moment, however, this would seem to be only a temporary name given by the editorial staff of WaBetaInfo. In fact, the portal was able to discover the feature from a string of code and gave it this temporary name. Newsletters will be one of the features introduced to broaden the use of Community. At the moment, WhatsApp has not yet made the function public, but could soon announce it to its users.

