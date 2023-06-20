WhatsApp can now silence calls from unknown numbers

WhatsApp continues to release innovations designed to protect the privacy of its users and, in this case, also to defend them from increasingly frequent online scams

More privacymore safety it’s less met online. With these few words we can describe the intent of WhatsAppwhich has just released to the public a new feature called “Privacy control“. Within it there is a novelty, which will be able to help us protect us from scammers who use the messaging platform to land their heists.

These innovations are just the latest in a long series of functions already arrived on WhatsApp, all of which are intended to protect your privacy. Features such as encrypted backups, messagesView once“, strong two-factor authentication, the ability to silently leave groups, block and report unwanted users, ephemeral messages and the latest “Chat lock“.

WhatsApp: how it works Privacy control

Privacy controlis actually nothing more than a new screen for managing existing functions. Through Privacy Control, in fact, we can manage most of the previously mentioned functions in a very simple and fast way.

It is, in practice, the WhatsApp equivalent of the already seen Facebook privacy control, one unique interface for configuring all options to protect your personal data from others curious users.

In addition, however, in the new WhatsApp privacy control there is a new functionwhich was not there before: “Mute calls from unknown numbers“.

WhatsApp can silence calls

The option Mute calls from unknown numbers does exactly what the name promises: every time we receive a call from a number that is not among our WhatsApp contacts, this call does not generate a ring.

The call will then be present both between notifications than in the appropriate list in the WhatsApp app, because it might still be important to the user even if it comes from an unknown number. But silencing the calls will greatly reduce the opportunities for scam via WhatsAppa growing phenomenon.

How to silence unknown calls

The new function for silence calls from unknown numbers is not activated by default, but the user can activate it only when he wishes. To do this, just open the main menu of the iOS or iPhone app (the three dots at the top right) and then go to Privacy > Privacy Control > Get Started > Choose who can contact you.

Here, as a second option, the user will also find “Mute calls from unknown numbers“. The option is valid for all unknown numbersso if the user wants to silence only some numbers, he will have to proceed with the old and classic block of the number from the app.

New options already available

These WhatsApp news are already available to everyone, Also in Italy. In fact, these are not functions in beta or reserved for American users: everyone, as of todaythey can use the new Privacy Control and block all unknown calls.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

