Whatsapp, don’t worry if you’ve lost a chat: 2 ways to recover it

There are two ways to try to recover an important chat on Whatsapp that you feared you might have lost: the simple and intuitive steps

On Whatsapp how to recover an important chat that maybe you are afraid you have lost? There are two ways to test to achieve this, which involve a few simple steps for everyone.

Whatsapp is one of the most used apps ever, with many users who use it every day to communicate with friends, relatives and colleagues, exchanging text messages, audio, multimedia content and so on.

Precisely because of this large audience, it is not surprising that attention is always focused on functions not options available in various fields, including those linked to eventual recovery of messages.

Indeed, there are many chat that are active every day, between private and group ones, and in relation to this large amount of messages, it could happen that miss a chat, archive it perhaps or even delete it by mistake.

Here in this sense, knowing i two possible ways to try and resolve a situation like this can come in very handy.

Whatsapp, how to recover lost chats: two simple ways

Various can be the causes related to a possible disappearance of some chats, the easiest of which can be dealt with the storage unwanted. In fact, it is sufficient to tap on “archive“, and in a flash the conversation will disappear from the chat list.

Also, a common case study is that of the cambio smartphone, as well as the accidental deletion of the chat.

In the first case, therefore archiving, to recover the conversation you will have to go to the relative one section, focus on “Extract” and eventually you will notice the reappearance of the chat in the company of the others.

The case is different when si change my phone. In the case of a Androidthe chat history is recovered by going to “Settings”, “Chats” and “Backup chats“. After completing certain necessary steps, it will be possible uninstall and then reinstall Whatsapp, restoring what was missing.

The same operation will be carried out in the case of casual elimination of a conversation. The only way in that case to prove the recovery of every message that you feared you lost.

As far as the Apple, you will need to go to Whatsapp, then “Settings”, “Chats” and “Backup of chats”. At this point, ininstall and then install the application again.

At the same time, keep in mind that the more recently the backup was performed, the more recent the recovered messages will be.

