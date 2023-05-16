Whatsapp, even more protected conversations with “chat lock”: that’s what it is

It comes up WhatsApp chat locka new feature, announced by the founder of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, in a post. “The new blocked chats in WhatsApp make conversations more secure,” she said.
The new tool –
Chat lock, i.e. secure chat, will be available in the next few days. Allows you to block any chat, removing it from the general list and placing it in one
specialized folder accessible only via biometric data, such as a fingerprint or face scan, or by entering a password. To hide the conversation, just hold down on the chat – personal or group – and choose the function from the drop-down menu
chat lock . When you want to access protected messages, you will need to rest your previously registered finger or scan your face. Alternatively, as already happens as a form of double authentication, the user can enter an unlock password.
The
message notifications will come the same, although the sender’s name will remain hidden. Compared to
Chats Archivedoften used to hide conversations that you want to keep private, this mode therefore allows you to receive notifications and above all still allows you to see the chat on the application’s home page.
More news to come the mother house
Metaas the site anticipates
Wabetainfo, it should soon make it available to everyone as well
edit sent messages on WhatsApp, through the button
edit within 15 minutes of launch. The time limit would have been designed to simplify the correction of a text quickly. The message with the clock symbol will appear to the user, by clicking on it it will be possible to see the moment of the last modification. However, this function is already usable for users who have the
beta version of the Android app, the others must instead cancel the message completely and proceed with sending a new one. An option that only makes sense if the recipient has not yet read the erroneous message.