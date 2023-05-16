Whatsapp, even more protected conversations with “chat lock”: that’s what it is

The new tool –

Chat lock, i.e. secure chat, will be available in the next few days. Allows you to block any chat, removing it from the general list and placing it in one

specialized folder accessible only via biometric data, such as a fingerprint or face scan, or by entering a password. To hide the conversation, just hold down on the chat – personal or group – and choose the function from the drop-down menu

chat lock . When you want to access protected messages, you will need to rest your previously registered finger or scan your face. Alternatively, as already happens as a form of double authentication, the user can enter an unlock password.

The

message notifications will come the same, although the sender’s name will remain hidden. Compared to

Chats Archivedoften used to hide conversations that you want to keep private, this mode therefore allows you to receive notifications and above all still allows you to see the chat on the application’s home page.