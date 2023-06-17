Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram down: what’s going on?

A generalized down of Meta services. The service outage involved Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Witness Downdetector, the online outage monitoring portal. Users found themselves unable to access the three social networks from both mobile devices and computers. The disservices started just before 21 and returned in a couple of hours, even if some malfunctions could occur: they concerned in particular the impossibility of sending audio messages and sending photos. At the moment it is not yet clear what caused the interruption. No official communication from Meta.

This is the second major platform malfunction this month. The previous one happened on June 6th.