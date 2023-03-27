WhatsApp is the most famous messaging service in the world, able to connect billions of people around the globe, quickly and easily. Each of its updates is welcomed with great transport by the community of loyal users. The new update was long overdue and WhatsApp appears to have borrowed the idea from its rival, Telegram.

The internet age has marked a change of pacein many fields of humanity. What perhaps, most of all, has become tangible is the field of interpersonal communication. Communicating is the human activity par excellence; man has always looked for new methods to communicate, which make processes faster and more precise.

In this sensethe internet has been a boon.

Thanks to the diffusion of network services all over the world, new ways of communicating based on infrastructures such as social networks have arisen. Facebookdesigned by Mark Zuckerberg, represents the emblem of this change of course. In fact, right from the start, the service proposed itself as a virtual square in which to exchange thoughts and opinions, with friends and relatives near and far.

However, fast communication, made up above all of text messages, was made more effective by another service: WhatsApp.

WhatsApp was born a year after Facebook, in 2009. While Facebook appeared more like an aggregator of people, WhatsApp immediately seemed to have a different soul. The service, created by two former employees of the IT company Yahoo in fact, it seemed to want to offer an’alternative to the only existing way at the time to send text messages: SMS.

The novelty of WhatsApp, compared to SMS, was its totally free. While SMS had a variable cost, depending on the telephone operator examined, WhatsApp only needed a smartphone and a an internet connectionto allow any user to write as many messages as they wish, with no length limit.

However, WhatsApp, like all great inventions, spawned immediately fierce competition. Other services tried to cover fields of communication that WhatsApp alone was unable to embrace. The turning point came in 2014, when WhatsApp was acquired by Meta business group.

From that moment, WhatsApp began to design and release updates upon updates that revolutionized the face of the application, making it go from a simple instant messaging service to a real one. nerve center of communication, whatever the method used to communicate.

Thus are introduced the voice calls and video calls, which make WhatsApp closer to a video conferencing application; the ability to send vocal notes allows to remedy, in cases where you want to leave a message to a person but you can’t do it by typing letters on the keyboard; send pictures (also in high quality), video of extended duration, sticker ed emoji allowed the development of para-verbal communication.

On the other hand though, rival services like Telegram, they didn’t sit idly by and started proposing new things that this time, WhatsApp had to chase. Let’s take for example the Newsletter of WhatsApp that seem to closely follow the “channels” of Telegram.

Today we’re just talking about a novelty of WhatsAppmutuata da Telegram.

WhatsApp allows you to edit sent messages

Edit sent messages with one click

The novelty was already in the air.

In fact, for several weeks already, there were rumors of one on the net possible introduction of this novelty but, until today, everything had remained in the context of rumors. However, it seems that something is moving and that the rumors have become something more.

To reveal the update was the last WhatsApp Beta update for iOS users. This update has in fact introduced the function, although at the moment only being tested for a small group of users, of edit text messages after sending them.

This function will certainly already be known to both users of Telegram, both Apple users who rely on iMessage for their chats. However, WhatsApp users felt the need for this feature and now, let’s see how it works, from what we know so far.

It works to edit sent messages, it should be very simple and intuitive to use. Once you have sent a message and realized that you have written something wrong or have omitted some information, you can avoid sending a second message to correct the mistake.

It will be enough for you press and hold on the message and select “Edit” from the drop-down menu that will open. The message will then return to your text box and you can make all the changes you want, including obviously canceling it.

However, you’ll have to be quick to notice any typos.

The WhatsApp function will allow changes to sent messages, within a maximum of 15 minutes of sending. Although this detail has not been welcomed by all, the intent of WhatsApp seems to be to keep the purer conversations possible, without, seeing them again after a while, distorting their meaning.

Also, unlike iMessage, you won’t be able to view them the history of changes. All that will allow you to realize the change to the message will be a small plate in the message box with the writing “modified”.

Finally, this function, at least for the moment, will allow the modification only text messages, without being able to touch the descriptions and captions of the images, videos and documents. For those, you’ll still have to be careful for now.

We don’t know when everyone will be able to take advantage of this very useful function that WhatsApp makes available. Surely, knowing of its existence is a relief in itself. However, given that the function is already active for Beta users, knowing the times of WhatsApp, in a few weeks we will all be able to enjoy it. To stay updated, keep following Player.it.