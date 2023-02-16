WhatsApp has just released a new update where four very interesting innovations stand out: let’s discover them in detail.

In the toughest period of the Covid-19 pandemic, even those less accustomed to technology have realized how some devices may prove to be essential in emergency situations. We obviously think about smartphone, tablet e PCwhich have allowed millions and millions of people to continue working and studying even while staying at home and have proved to be excellent tools for staying in touch with friends, relatives, partners, work colleagues and so on.

In this sense, WhatsApp it was undoubtedly a very important solution and it is certainly no coincidence that the messaging platform owned by Meta is the most used in the world. There are many functions that can be used with WhatsApp, such as the video callsaudio messages and much more.

However, the app development team knows very well that it is always necessary to innovate to meet the needs of an increasingly large audience of users. Because of this WhatsApp is often updated with improvements which almost always find ample response among those who use the platform on a daily basis.

The new features of WhatsApp: all the details

Just in the last few hours, WhatsApp has introduced a series of new features, even if at the moment these are improvements are exclusive to Android users. Does this mean iPhone owners are left out? Not at all, but they will certainly have to wait a bit before being able to enjoy these new WhatsApp features: the impression is that a new update will be released soon.

But what are these new features already available to Android users? First of all emerges the possibility of enrich documents sent via chat with a caption, and it is undoubtedly a detail that helps clarify the subject of the document sent. Another interesting innovation is related to the possibility of add longer descriptions (and why not, even more fun) for group chats: in this way a user also understands more easily whether that group chat is to his liking or not.

Another notable update is sharing 100 multimedia contents: Users can send up to 100 photos and videos at a time, which is certainly a considerable increase from the previous limit of 30 items.

Finally here are the custom avatars, perhaps the most exciting novelty of this new WhatsApp update. Users can in fact create an avatar to use as a sticker or profile picture, similar to those found on Snapchat and Apple. WhatsApp introduced this feature in a previous update, but the Meta-owned app took notice of the avatar feature it didn’t get much response and so he wanted to ‘relaunch’ it.

