Among the many WhatsApp scams there is one that puts users’ privacy and sensitive data at risk. Here’s how it works.

Even if the developers of the most used App in the world use all the highest security systems, cybercriminals always invent a new one to steal data, and more.

The purpose is to get to current accounts, credit cards or postal accounts of users, but also of gain valuable informationsuch as the names of the address book. It may seem like a cheap “loot”, but in reality it is like gold for criminals because they meet thousands of potential victims to scam.

To get to this data, they use more or less established techniques: many now know the dynamics of messages with linkswhich refer to fake sites who promise prizes by answering a few questions; or to the scam that has done a lot of damage, that of fake friend asking for help (in money, of course), or even the one that invites you to make a connection and then, as usual, steal your identity.

Today though let’s talk about another scam that runs on WhatsAppand that is very dangerous because it’s really well done. Here’s how it works and how to protect yourself.

WhatsApp scams, the danger is in the photos and images of kittens

We all use popular messaging apps several times a day, and we probably have hundreds of contacts. Sometimes they even come requests from people we don’t knowand they could be people we have lost contact with but also cyber criminals. Just in case of messages from those who do not have in the address book hides the latest scam devised by cyber criminals.

The alert comes from TikTok, and fortunately we add, because in this way as many people as possible can be warned. There dynamics of the scam it’s the following: the user receives a cute or nice picturesuch as those of kittens or other subjects, and comes from an unknown contact.

Cyber ​​criminals copy the link of a image that may arouse curiosity and then they connect on a specific site, exactly iplogger.com and paste the copied link of the photo; finally, they click on the button “Creat a short link”. The link will cause that whoever receives the photo and clicks on the link to view it will give the attackers access to all personal data.

More precisely, cyber criminals will be able to access the IP address or geographical locationalbeit approximate. By potentially risky data we also mean the operating system/model/serial number of the mobile phone of the victim, therefore valuable information to perpetrate other scams.

We remember that lately someone managed to clone a credit card and evade double authenticationand perhaps just using previously stolen data.

A scam, in fact, does not necessarily end in a single phase, on the contrary, most often what is subtracted – via a fake email for example – it serves to create other scamsmagari a time distance so that the poor victim doesn’t connect the facts, and falls for it again.

So it’s good please pay close attention when receiving cute picturesand in any case it is always the same rule for almost any scam: never click on links. Finally, we can warn all our contacts, friends and relatives of this new scam, so we will limit the damage to as many people as possible.