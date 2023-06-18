Whatsapp, news for messages: beware of this important change

WhatsApp is now ready to launch a substantial novelty for messages. The latest change is incredible: all the info for users.

The news never ends on WhatsApp which is now ready to amaze everyone again. In fact, the latest change concerns messages within the application. There are several things that users waiting for the latest update will need to know, So let’s see what changes.

I am always many updates on WhatsApp. Since the beginning of this year we have seen a substantial transformation of Meta’s messaging service, which today is the dominator of the sector. It must be said that with three billion active users, the work of the developers is incessant and above all aims at always improve the application with functions that make it always innovative and in step with the times.

Furthermore, the developers are always ready to listen to user suggestions. In fact, thanks to these many functions have arrived that aim to protect the privacy of users within the platform. For this reason we have seen the introduction of ephemeral messages which self-destruct after a certain amount of time.

WhatsApp, how to have messages that change on the PC

This feature was later enhanced with images and videos that can only be viewed once. Now though a new feature is coming for posts that change.

For days now everyone has learned to use the edit message feature. This new update comes immediately after the words of Mark Zuckerberg, who had announced the function in recent weeks. Thanks to this feature users can now edit sent messages when there is a hasty typo or simply when they have not rendered well the concept they wanted to explain.

Although this feature had already been distributed to some iOS and Android users, still few have understood exactly how it works and how it should be used to the fullest. In fact, remember that the developers have chosen to maintain the integrity of the conversations, setting a limit of 15 minutes to edit a message.

However, some have failed to get this update on Whatsapp Web. From PC things seem to be difficult for some users, but today we have the solution. If you don’t see the “edit” feature on your PC, that’s enough download the latest version from the Microsoft Store. Also try clearing your browser’s cache and restarting your PC, you should now have the feature.