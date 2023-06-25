WhatsApp now allows you to send photos and videos in high quality, here’s how

After entering beta, WhatsApp has now introduced the possibility of send photos and videos in high qualitythrough a setting inserted in the main menu that may not be easily visible: let’s see then how to enable sending images and videos in high quality.

First it is a question of opening WhatsApp and accessing the Settings: at this point you have to scroll down to “Space and Data”, which takes us into another group of options once you touch the title. At this point you have to scroll down to “Media upload quality” and by clicking on the line just below (which should be set to “Auto” by default), you can access another sub-menu.

This involves choosing between three possible options: Auto (which is recommended by the system by default), Best Quality or Data Saver. To send high-quality media, you obviously need to choose the middle option, i.e. “Better quality”.

In this case, images and videos are loaded at the best possible quality according to the app’s algorithms, which of course is reflected in a larger size of files and therefore a possible longer wait for sending, as well as going to occupy more space on the smartphone.

It is clearly a question of choosing between the desire to contain file sizes or to focus on quality and, based on preferences, select the most appropriate option between Data Saver, Better Quality or the automatic selection which is in fact something in between .

Among the novelties that have recently emerged for WhatsApp there is also the possibility of modifying messages within 15 minutes after sending them, as well as using the same account on multiple smartphones.