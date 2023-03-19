The news never ends on WhatsApp. The developers have a redesign in the works, with the app being turned upside down – what happens.

WhatsApp is currently the most used messaging application in the world. Once again, however, the Meta development team is ready for a redesign ready to upset the app. So let’s go and see what’s new and how the service could change in the coming days.

In recent years one of most updated applications on digital stores is certainly WhatsApp. Meta messaging service is the most used by both iOS and Android users. There are always many new things arriving, with the app that manages to keep up with the times and avoid any overtaking by the fierce competitors on the market. Furthermore, developers often take advantage of the Beta version of the application to try out the new functions.

The WABetaInfo portal always keeps you informed about the latest news, always ready to update the users who use it on a daily basis. In fact, WhatsApp is becoming increasingly useful for all segments of the population. We could see how now it is possible to send any type of file, regardless of its weight. Among the most appreciated features introduced we also find the expansion of the reactions and the photos that can be viewed only once. Now though comes another feature ready to revolutionize the applicationLet’s find out what it is.

WhatsApp, the latest upcoming function redesigns the application: what changes for the user

WhatsApp is currently launching a new update for the Google Play Beta Program. We have therefore reached version 2.23.6.17 of the application, with the developers working on redesigning the menu with the chats attached. A real novelty for the service that could change its face.

Previously WhatsApp had already announced the redesign of the menu with the attached chats. For developers an update was badly needed for this part of the interface as this was really outdated in terms of looks. Finally users will have a more modern and intuitive experience. So now the team of developers want to focus on the redesign of the Meta application.

The WaBetaInfo portal has also released some screenshots about it. From these it can be seen that the new interface is much clearer and offers a better user-friendly experience. The new optimized chat attachments menu will surely help the users to navigate the application options. This novelty should arrive first on iOS and then later it will also land on Android.