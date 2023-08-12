Home » WhatsApp secrets: this way you keep your secrets safe from meddlers, harassers and jealous partners | Don’t erase your memories
WhatsApp chats, how to hide them from prying eyes? There is a trick that not everyone knows and which allows you to archive chats.

WhatsApp has always been one of the most used instant messaging apps in the world. The amount of actions that can be done with such an app is really large. Just think of not only sending and receiving messages but also video calls, the possibility of payment.

Not to mention the function that can be used in the “Business” variant which is commonly used by companies to expand the range of their products.

In recent years, the developers of the well-known application have tried to further increase the privacy making WhatsApp a more than secure place. Besides the benefits of end-to-end encryption, the app offers the possibility of archive chats keeping them away from prying eyes.

The archived chat trick. Here’s how

It may happen that you have it in your contact list WhatsApp, a chat in particular that you intend to preserve and keep in a particularly safe place to prevent it from falling into the wrong hands. The “safe place” we will talk about today is the archive of WhatsApp which offers the possibility of hiding the chats that are chosen within it. It will therefore not be necessary to delete the chats that you do not want to be seen, you can safely use the chat archiving tool and that’s it. When the chats are set aside, its content will remain unchanged, there will be no deletion of data, it will simply be hidden and they will stay in a place away from other common chats.

How to archive WhatsApp chats – www.iPaddisti.it

How to archive WhatsApp chats

Although the function had been active practically forever, many were unaware of its existence. It is necessary to know that once a chat has been archived, the action it will not be irreversible, there will always be the option to go back and delete the chat from the archive. Now we come to the most important part: How do you archive chats? The steps are few and simple to complete, you just need to:

access the Chat tab and press and hold the chat you wish to archive; touch the box icon with the arrow pointing downwards; at this point the chat will be correctly archived;

