For several years now, technological development has brought significant improvements in many fields, such as communications. Thinking about it, communicating has become, in the last few years, decidedly simpler and more immediate than it has ever been. And, a factor not to be underestimated, every communication process is now extremely cheap. The credit must be given, in large part, to instant messaging services such as WhatsApp.

WhatsApp and the new communication

WhatsApp, the service

Until not too long ago, communicating was an activity that it required some effort, both in terms of time and money. A significant turning point was given by some factors, first of all the arrival of cheap internet, for everyone. Suddenly you no longer had to spend money on every single text message you sent and anyone who had a connection had life very easy.

Many have caught on right away the possibilities that the internet offered and have looked for clever ways to exploit them. That’s how they are born i social network come Facebook, with the intention of connecting everyone regardless of their location in the world. Friends and relatives were able to find each other, simply thanks to a computer or a smartphone.

Another service born thanks to the overbearing advent of the Internet is that of instant messaging services. Among all, the one that always stands out in discussions about itit’s WhatsApp.

WhatsApp was born in 2009 from an idea of ​​two former employees of the IT company Yahoo. The intent of the service is to deliver a cheap alternative to SMS and MMS, a service that anyone could use simply by having a suitable mobile phone and an internet connection. And within a few years, WhatsApp becomes an essential service for anyone with a cell phone in hand.

However, WhatsApp decides not to settle and, also thanks to the acquisition by the entrepreneurial group Meta in 2014, he starts to to commute the simple instant messaging service, in a real communication center able to satisfy any need.

In this spirit, new features are being introduced that will make WhatsApp the application we all know today. Let’s start from voice messages which allow fast communications even when you are unable to write. It has also been possible for some time now speed up messages vowels, so as to make listening faster.

Other essential functions are represented by the possibility of carrying out voice calls and video callsAnd. Well yes, although WhatsApp was born to communicate with text messages, it provides these two very useful features for anyone who lives in places where it is easier to use an internet connection rather than looking for good telephone reception.

Voice calls and video calls have become great work tools as well as communication with friends and relatives. The reason? With one of the latest updates of 2022, the number of participants simultaneously in a call or video call was increased, bringing the number total 32 participants at the same time, making WhatsApp a great tool for organizing remote conferences.

However, the WhatsApp team does not seem willing to stop. After the last update that allowed creating avatars which would have replaced the profile images of the more shy or reserved users (and which we are talking about here), comes a new update which will upset the way to use the service!

WhatsApp and newsletters

Newsletter

The spotlight on WhatsApp has been turned back on for the release of the last update, the 2.23.5.3, currently in beta. At the center of the discussions are those that have currently been defined Newsletter.

It seems fair to specify that, at the moment, not too many details are known of this new function, so much so that even the name may not even be Newsletter. But for now, let’s talk about what transpired.

This function, currently reserved for Android usersis proposed as a tool that will allow the user to achieve simultaneously many users and share information with them. It therefore seems to be a new and unprecedented way to receive updates from people or groups.

The newsletter they will allow users to decide from whom to receive news and information, managing to follow everything directly via the WhatsApp application, with all the ease that this entails.

What we know is that the so-called End-To-End encryption will not be active (we explain what it is here). The reason is very simple: being a service aimed at many simultaneous users, it would not be possible to apply this function. However, the WhatsApp team is keen to let you know that the privacy of individuals will not be affected.

The telephone number of all users who subscribe to a given Newsletter will in fact remain secret e invisible to other users.

From what emerges from the code, it appears that the Newsletters will be a separate section, optional, which can be consulted in the form State. One could say that it will be a real one personal area in which the user will be able to control the information he receives and sends.

There are still many things we do not know about this new feature. Surely, in the coming months we will be able to have new news but at the moment, the situation promises to be interesting. Newsletters could be convenient tools for receiving information they are from groups that we decide, streamlining many processes without affecting privacy.

