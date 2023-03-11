Are you curious to know what your contact wrote on WhatsApp who then deleted the message from the chat with ‘delete for all’? Now you can find out: here’s how it’s done.

This is the trick that will literally change your life because finally your friends, family, colleagues and partners will no longer have secrets.

WhatsApp has a function that allows you to delete messages, but luckily your mobile phone also has a function that allows you to recover the ‘disappeared’ parts of the chat: find out now the secret to reading the chats they don’t want you to see .

WhatsApp, how to read deleted messages

WhatsApp is undoubtedly one of the most used instant messaging apps in the world, in fact over 33 million Italians have it installed on their mobile phones. It allows you to send texts, photos, videos, excel files and word links and has many useful functions. These also include the ability to delete messages that have been sent.

There is the delete for me function and also the delete for everyone function, this allows you to make a message that was sent by mistake or on which the sender has changed his mind disappear from the chat. On the other hand, however, if the recipient chooses delete for all, he will know that there is a part of the conversation that has been deleted. So stay with the doubt, and it’s not always a pleasant thing. Fortunately, however, there is this secret trick to know the true content of deleted messages. Let’s find out how it’s done.

Your contacts will no longer have secrets

Do you want to know if your contacts have deleted messages just by mistake or voluntarily because they wrote you something that they then thought it best not to let you know? Now you can know the whole truth.

Just go to your mobile in the entry advanced settings and then in notification history, at this point you will have to activate the voice, moving the badge to the right if it is OFF.

Now every time you see a gray message with the writing deleted in the chats of the App from the green mobile phone you will be able to know the content. You can recover it by exiting WhatsApp and clicking on notifications settings advanced here it will certainly appear under the heading WhatsApp.

With this simple and very quick trick you will be able to unmask all contacts and know if they have lied to you or have told you the truth and even know what they have written, even if the message was not addressed to you.

