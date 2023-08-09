When a wasp sting becomes dangerous

“Daimler CFO Jochen Goetz died “suddenly and unexpectedly over the weekend at the age of 52”, as the group announced. As has now become known, the father of two may have been killed by a wasp sting.

Daimler manager Jochen Goetz (52) died after a wasp sting Image: APA/AFP/THOMAS KIENZLE

According to estimates, 300,000 people in Austria are allergic to the venom of wasps, bees and hornets – with the following symptoms: reddening of the skin, itchy rash, shortness of breath and abdominal cramps.

The most severe form is anaphylactic shock, which can lead to cardiac arrest. Experts advise anyone who has developed more severe symptoms after an insect bite to get tested. Affected people who know about their allergy should carry an emergency kit with them.

Tips against wasps

The environmental advice has tips on how to behave when a wasp is “approaching”:

don’t thrash about, keep calm shake off wasps if they sit on any part of your body cover and check drinks before drinking cover food and put away leftovers as soon as possible wipe children’s mouths and hands after eating and drinking natural repellent: lemons and cloves, these The combination of scents discourages you from getting rid of fallen fruit in the garden because it magically attracts wasps

