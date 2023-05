Retinal occlusion is a vascular problem, due to the formation of a clot that interrupts blood flow. If it is very large and, above all, if it involves the macula, the consequences for vision can be serious. The reader asks to understand how he can improve the symptoms and what results he can expect from the therapies. Francesco Oddone, Head of the Glaucoma Operative Unit of the IRCCS Bietti Foundation at the British Hospital in Rome, answers.