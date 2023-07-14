When and how to make the cut

Currants should be pruned regularly so that they grow healthily and produce a rich harvest. When pruning blackcurrants, you need to consider a few specifics. This article tells you how to properly prune new and established plants and when the time is right for pruning.

When to cut black currants

When do you cut blackcurrants? Pruning is best done when the plant is dormant, but can also be done after fruiting in late summer or early fall. The best time for pruning is between November and March, but the best time to prune a currant bush is in December. Then the plant is in the dormant phase. Note that you need to prune when the threat of severe frost (below -10°C) has passed.

Can you prune blackcurrants in summer?

You can also remove the old growth right after harvest, in late summer. Then tie the new growth to wires or poles. This will make it easier for you to cut later and ensure the plant grows properly. Wait for the plant to bear fruit. Then you can correctly see which shoots need to be cut.

How to prune new shrubs

As a rule, black currants bear only a few fruits on one-year-old wood. After planting, cut back all stems to about 1 inch. This will encourage bushy growth at the base in the first year and form a solid foundation. In the first year after planting, you must cut back all but one bud above the ground. Spread some fertilizer and mulch after cutting to keep the top layer of soil from drying out in the summer. Black currants are among the few berry fruit bushes that like moist soil. However, the soil should not be too wet, but rather evenly moist.

Cut established blackcurrants

If we are talking about established blackcurrant bushes that are more than two years old, then there is another pruning method:

For established shrubs, you will need to remove the old wood. It is best to use sharp pruning shears or pruning shears. Cut at an angle of about 45 degrees. This allows the water to drain off the cut edge, otherwise the trunk can rot. The old shoots are dark and thicker than the young ones. The new season wood is thinner and much lighter in colour. Of course, pruning helps to make room for new shoots. Eight to twelve of the best young shoots should remain to ensure a bountiful harvest.

Fruits are formed on one- and two-year-old branches, not older ones, so cut off the older branches first. You should also remove weak, damaged or broken branches to bring the plants into good shape and promote healthy growth. Shrubs will benefit from fertilizer and mulch. Cut very deep (about 15 cm from the ground).

Remove any laterally growing branches as they prevent access, restrict airflow and make the shrub untidy. Finally, cut the plant so that it has a round, open shape. This way your shrub will be easy to care for and look pretty next season.

How to prune plants that are 3 years and older

If your shrubs are 3 years old or older, when you prune you will need to remove around 30-40% of the old growth, namely the darkest colored shoots. For unkempt, overgrown plants, you should remove more to allow the plant to develop properly.

Cut back the branches down to one of the lowest outward-facing buds. Also trim any side shoots on the remaining shoots to keep them from bending and clawing at other shoots. As usual, cut out weak or bad-looking shoots. This is a rule of thumb to keep your shrubs healthy and ensure a good harvest.

When do the shrubs need to be propagated

When a blackcurrant bush is about 15 years old, you should consider replacing it. To ensure a regular harvest, multiply new bushes every ten years. The propagation of the shrubs is very easy and below we give you the most important tips on how to proceed.

Propagation of currants by cuttings

If you cut black currants, you can take cuttings for propagation. This is the most common method and propagation is quick and easy.

Using secateurs, cut a 6-12 inch shoot from the youngest growth and remove the soft tip. Cut diagonally, just above a bud. This is how you form the base of the cutting. Dig a hole and plant the cutting in it. Mix well-rotted compost or manure and a handful of general organic fertilizers like bone meal into the excavated soil before returning it to the hole. Place the seedling in the hole slightly lower than the previous soil level and water well to further solidify the soil. Consider that if you are propagating blackcurrants from cuttings, you will have to wait two or maybe three years for the first fruit.

