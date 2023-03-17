The primavera it is the Italians’ favorite season: the temperatures become pleasant, we spend more time outdoors and the days are a little longer, thus allowing us to go home in the sunshine. Conditions, these, which can have a positive impact on general well-being, with a significant improvement in mood. However, the beginning of the warm season also brings with it some small (but annoying) difficulties.

Beware of “spring sickness”

In early spring it is normal to feel tired, almost powerless. This happens because our body hasn’t had the time to gradually prepare for the change in climate and longer days. Experts call it “spring sickness” and, even if it is a passing disturbance, it can negatively affect the quality of our life.

The change of season particularly affects the sleepwhose World Day is celebrated on March 17, just before the arrival of spring. Those who already suffer from insomnia may find themselves facing a few more problems but even those who tend to sleep well may not be able to fall asleep with the usual ease. The consequences? A feeling of insufficient resttogether with tiredness and weaknesswhich don’t make us feel good during the day.

What is Melatonin?

Help can come from melatonina neurohormone produced by the pineal gland located in the brain, capable of prepare the body for sleep. However the quantities of melatonin released by our body are not always sufficient: in these cases it may be useful to try a dietary supplementwhich can make up for this shortcoming.

Melatonin-based supplements help you fall asleep earlier, improving the quality of rest and its duration, not only in spring but in general when sleep is disturbed. And then, melatonin plays an important role in defenses against free radicalshelp to regulate blood pressure, body temperature and cortisol levels, the so-called stress hormone. Several studies have investigated its safety, coming to the conclusion that at the correct doses there are no side effects important and it does not cause any addiction.

IBSA melatonin with vitamin B6, chamomile and lavender

Melatonin EXPLAIN is the food supplement developed by IBSA Farmaceutici based on melatonin and vitamin B6 with chamomile and lavender. Melatonin helps reduce the time required to fall asleep, while vitamin B6 helps us restore the right energy level. Finally, chamomile and lavender promote relaxation and sleep.

Even easier to take

IBSA Melatonin, like all IBSA food supplements, has one more secret: the innovative IBSA FilmTec® technologyresult of the collaboration with Pharmafilm, a spin-off of the University of Milan, was born with the aim of developing a innovative oral formulation capable of facilitating the intake of supplements. The orodispersible film looks like an ultra-thin sheet, the size of a postage stamp. Once placed on the tongue, dissolves thanks to saliva in seconds, allowing for the rapid absorption of the active ingredients. A quick and practical intake, which does not even need water.