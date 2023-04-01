The latest madness spread through the social network TikTok: a drug for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, Ozempic, is used to lose weight quickly because, in addition to reducing the release of glucose into the blood, it produces a hormone that reduces the feeling of appetite

A drug taken to lose weight in the simplest and fastest way possible, without going to the gym and without making the slightest effort, has been depopulating on TikTok for days. “I started using Ozempic six weeks ago,” says an American girl in a video that went viral, showing herself in tights and a bra, showing off her current silhouette, slimmer than the photos of her previously published on her profile.

This news has sparked great attention from all girls who, like influencers, have the desire to lose weight in view of the summer.

It is a drug prescribed exclusively for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, in fact its active ingredient is semaglutide which acts by increasing the production of insulin, reducing the release of glucose into the blood. In this way, it helps control blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of long-term complications associated with diabetes. In addition to controlling diabetes, it can also reduce appetite and hunger.

This effect occurs due to its ability to increase the production of GLP-1, a hormone that controls appetite and satiety. Some experts have pointed out that weight loss may be a side effect of the drug, but it is not the its main indication. Also, the long-term effects of Ozempic on weight loss are not yet known and have not been approved by regulatory authorities, so there may be some risks associated with taking the drug for unapproved purposes.

However, this hasn’t stopped content creators from sharing their results on social media, often encouraging their followers to take this weight loss drug in a very simple way. However, some have not declared the existence of serious side effects such as nausea, headache and diarrhea. It is absurd to think that many women, obsessed with aesthetic beauty, risk their health in order to have a perfect and outlined body. By now it has become a real vicious cycle, boys and girls have become slaves to comparison, they never feel enough and they are insecure.

Insecurity arises from the fact that by now we are surrounded by models that appear to be perfect, almost indestructible myths. This “pretend” generates frustration and unease, but sometimes feeling inferior can lead to extreme gestures such as suicide. Aifa (Italian Medicines Agency) has denounced the great difficulty in finding this medicine for real diabetics who are no longer able to find it on a daily basis. The cause is linked to some doctors who, in the United States, are prescribing Ozempic as off-label, i.e. as an off-label medicine, to non-diabetic patients, to combat excess pounds.

A drug therefore, which is proposing itself as within everyone’s reach. In Hollywood it seems to have become a fashion, in fact some celebrities have been accused and have ended up at the center of the controversy, in particular, Kim Kardashian. The American model would have lost a lot of weight on a “crash diet” before the Met Gala, solely to be able to fit into a dress she otherwise wouldn’t have been able to wear. Khloe, unlike her sister, has often been accused of excessive use of filters and of being too exaggerated, in fact in some places she has gone so far as to make herself unrecognizable.

However, the influencer, in a drastic tone, denied the use of the drug, attributing his toned body to constancy in training. “Let’s not disparage my years of training. I get up 5 days a week at 6 in the morning to train. Please stop making these assumptions,” the young entrepreneur wrote on Instagram. Among the many, Julia Fox also found herself in the eye of the storm. “I don’t use it and have never used it. I would never do that. There are diabetics who really need it », the actress justifies herself by declaring that she underwent liposuction treatment and used Botox in the past.

Among the many stands out also the comedian Chelsea Handler, who admitted to having taken Ozempic without being aware of the great need for those who suffer from this type of pathology. In an episode of the podcast “Call Her Daddy”, the actress revealed that she took this medicine on the advice of her doctor, but only after taking it did she realize the danger and stopped using it. “I do not do it anymore. It’s too irresponsible. I will never take a diabetes drug again.

It’s not for me, it’s not good», the American actress and TV presenter justifies herself. Remi Bader, on the other hand, warned everyone about the improper use of Ozempic, because after taking it he immediately noticed the side effects on his body . “I recovered double the weight in a very short time,” explained the tiktoker, urging everyone not to fall into the dangerous trap of something as miraculous as it is destructive.