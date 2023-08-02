When are tomatoes poisonous and when can you still eat them?

The popular fruits from the garden cause one or the other concern, because one hears again and again that tomatoes contain toxins. But when are tomatoes poisonous? Does it only depend on the variety or does it also depend on the degree of ripeness?

So that you can enjoy your painstakingly cared for tomatoes without hesitation in the future, it would be an advantage to know exactly when you should stop consuming them and when there is no risk to your health. Can you eat your home-grown garden tomatoes without any problems or are there exceptional cases?

Are tomatoes poisonous? When should you not eat them?

Tomatoes always contain toxins, but the amount is not always so high that it poses a health risk. What should you know?

What about the green tomato?

Are green tomatoes poisonous? That depends entirely on whether it is the unripe fruit or a special type of tomato:

Green tomato varieties are harmless

Green tomatoes actually exist as a real variety and chances are you’ve seen them before. They have the characteristic that they do not turn red, pink or orange like the other varieties when ripe, but simply remain green. Accordingly, they are no less poisonous than the usual varieties of tomatoes.

But can you eat unripe tomatoes?

If green tomatoes are edible, are unripe green tomatoes the same? No, because the less ripe a tomato is, the greater the amount of the toxin solanine it contains. Only with maturity does this reduce so much that it is no longer harmful to health. True poisoning goes so far that it not only causes headaches, but can also cause nausea and vomiting, and even affect the kidneys. Even the nervous system and blood cells can be damaged.

When is the solanine level low enough?

For comparison, the usual solanine values ​​depending on the degree of maturity:

If the tomatoes are not only green but also hard, they contain between 9 and 32 mg solanine per 100 g. As long as they are green but already softer, the amounts are between 7 and 13 mg per 100 g. Half-ripe tomatoes, which are already orange in color, have significantly lower values, namely 0.1 to 1.8 mg. In the case of ripe, red tomatoes, the quantities are so small that they can hardly be detected.

From 25 mg there is a risk of poisoning and 400 mg can even be fatal. Children are particularly at risk.

A notice: The color of the green tomato variety can be a bit more difficult to judge, but it also has such stages. You can recognize the maturity there not only by the softness, but also by a yellowish shimmer in the green. The situation with the black tomato is the same as with the red one. In no case is it more poisonous than our classic red tomato.

Pickling green tomatoes does not reduce the level as it is not affected by heat. As little as 100 to 150g of pickled green tomatoes can cause signs of poisoning.

Is the stalk of a tomato poisonous?

The only thing that is poisonous to tomatoes when they are still ripe are the green parts of the plant and this includes the stalk or stalk of the picked tomato fruits. For this reason, it is always recommended to cut it out before consumption.

Green spots: does the fruit have to be discarded?

Even if the fruit has green spots, there is a risk of poisoning. However, you don’t have to throw them away right away. Simply cutting out the affected area is enough. If the spots are due to the tomato not being fully ripe, you can allow green tomatoes to ripen so they are no longer poisonous. For this they are wrapped in paper and stored for a few days at 18 to 20 degrees.

Green spots are also poisonous on potatoes.

Are tomatoes poisonous for brown spots?

Does brown rot make tomatoes poisonous? No, not that, but they are no longer edible. For this reason, it’s best to dispose of them in the trash rather than in the compost, which could spread the disease. If you have found brown rot on the plant, but also discovered tomatoes that are not yet infected, you can eat them without hesitation. Provided, of course, that you let unripe fruit ripen.

Brown spots upon spoilage

However, if the brown spots are due to the tomato spoiling, that’s a different story. Depending on the type of fungus, brown or black moldy areas are poisonous and it is then no longer sufficient to simply cut off the affected poisonous area on tomatoes. They are inedible.

Since this problem is caused by a lack of calcium and not by pathogens, the hard, brown spots are harmless. This disease also does not affect the taste, it only affects the outer layer of skin at the bottom of the fruit. You can simply cut off the affected areas.

Conclusion: Which tomato cannot be eaten? You can eat any kind of tomato, including green ones, provided they are really ripe. However, avoid fruits that are diseased by pathogens. Remove those with green spots and the stalk from the fruit before eating. You can let unripe fruit ripen under the right conditions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

