When assisted procreation fails: the reasons in the black box

What’s inside the assisted reproduction black box? The title of the report is amusing, the content very serious (and recently published on Human Reproduction Update): to analyze the reasons why even when everything seems to be going the right way, i.e. the embryo develops regularly, without alterations and with a morphology that makes it chosen by the embryologist for implantation, despite having at least 50% chance of success instead he can’t make it or is he able to implant himself but is aborted? Why does this happen? The answer – if a certain and unambiguous answer could be found – would be the egg of Columbus.

