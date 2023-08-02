When brushing your teeth, hanging up the laundry or cooking pasta: how movement can easily …

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

Exercise is important, we all know that. But often there is not enough time for long workouts or a big jog. In the cover story, the current issue of the health magazine “Apotheken Umschau” shows how exercise can be easily integrated into everyday life – incidentally, so to speak.

The World Health Organization recommends 150 to 300 minutes of aerobic exercise per week for adults, and most people in developed countries are miles away from that. “On average, we only move a total of 500 meters a day,” says Professor Rüdiger Reer, head of the Sports and Exercise Medicine department at the University of Hamburg.

The good news: “Exercise doesn’t mean that I have to be completely sweaty afterwards,” says Dr. Annika Jahn, Professor of Physiotherapy in Heidelberg. There is also a more time-saving way and without a classic connection to sports: by integrating movement into everyday activities. And the magazine shows how it works with exciting sports that are really quite simple: For example, the “shelf armrests”, in which muscles are built up while waiting for spaghetti water by – with your back to the worktop – using the pushes your arms up off the worktop. The body is stretched. Or the “Wäsche-Wedlerin”, who not only hangs up the laundry, but shakes it out energetically to the accompanying music. Gets you going with a basket of laundry!

There is also time for movement when brushing your teeth: when brushing stand upright, shoulder-width apart, stand on tiptoe and then lower your feet again in a controlled manner. That’s almost 45 minutes a week!

In an interview, the psychologist Anne-Marie Elbe gives tips when there is a lack of motivation: “You should reduce the demands you make on yourself enormously, especially at the beginning. Jogging for ten minutes is better than not at all. A brisk walk is also okay.” Or exercise while cooking pasta.

