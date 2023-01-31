Popular belief has it that the last 3 days of January – for those who live in Northern Italy they are called “the days of the blackbird” – they are in the coldest of the year. Beyond the truthfulness of this “popular creed”, meteorologically speaking we are in the middle of winter. The average of temperature minime is the lowest of the year and this condition influenza considerably -as well as the extreme temperatures in summer- the salute people, especially the elderly. Here are the main ones effects of cold and how to defend ourselves explained by the Italian Society of Internal Medicine (SIMI).

THE COLD, ENEMY OF THE HEART

«One of the worst threats of the “general winter” is that posed to thecardio-circulatory systemwith a’increased incidence of heart attacks, stroke and a worsening of peripheral arterial disease (or PAD, those affecting the arteries of the lower limbs)» explains Professor Giorgio Sesti, president of the Italian Society of Internal Medicine. In fact, various analyzes have shown that it is in the coldest periods of the year that the risk of cardiovascular “accidents” increases in people most at risk. Events that are triggered by a reaction to the change in temperature: «To avoid losing heat -continues the expert- the peripheral vessels undergo the phenomenon of vasoconstriction. This in turn causes a reduced blood supply to the periphery and a increase in blood pressure. This is why it is often necessary to adjust the dosages upwards in winter antihypertensive therapy or combine other drugs to keep blood pressure under control ». Pressure changes that predispose to a greater risk of heart attack from a blow

THE IMPORTANCE OF HYDRATION

Hypertension and cold, unlike what one might think, also expose to a increased risk of dehydrationphenomenon already more marked in the elderly. «In addition to reducing the pressure adequately, it is necessary to ensure a good intake of liquids. But absolutely not alcohol. The idea that alcohol warms you is a deceptive feeling. In reality, by producing peripheral vasodilation, alcohol favors the dispersion of heat. All the more reason therefore for avoid the consumption of alcoholic beverageswhich never have beneficial effects» explains Sesti.

THE EFFECTS OF COLD ON THE LUNGS

Another part of the body that is significantly affected by low temperatures is therespiratory tree. In winter, in addition to the increased circulation of respiratory viruses, chronic respiratory diseases tend to exacerbate. «In this season – continues Sesti – pathologies such as the obstructive bronchitis (COPD) andasma why the passage of cold air along the airways it causes irritation and consequently, cough, increase in catarrhal secretions and difficult and labored breathing. For this reason it is important to avoid leaving the house in the coldest hours, protect your nose and mouth well with a scarf (and a mask, especially when you get on crowded public transport) to warm the air we inhale. In some cases it will also be necessary to evaluate with your doctor whether it is appropriate to add a “puff” of bronchodilator / anti-inflammatory in therapy. However, asthma sufferers should always have a inhaler in case of emergency. People with the aftermath of Covid-19 need to be especially careful in cold and bad weather because according to a review recently published in the BMJ, their lung function can be compromised for a variable time after infection with Covid and this exposes them at increased risk of respiratory infections. If necessary to go out, in addition to protecting themselves well from the cold, these people should wear an FFP2 mask, especially in crowded and poorly ventilated environments”.

ATTENTION TO PHYSICAL ACTIVITY

On the physical activity front, beyond the risk of falls, it is very important in the people most at risk monitor the intensity of the exercise. «People with known cardiovascular problems or subjects at risk (hypertensive, diabetics, overweight people) must be very careful don’t overexert yourself outdoorsif the temperatures are cold. In this season, walks in the warm hours and on sunny days are fine, but for everything else, physical exercise should be done indoors: in the gym, in the swimming pool or at home. Remember to dress very well even when you take the dog out, especially in the early morning and in the evening. Lastly, great attention is also paid to“induced” physical activity from bad weather: shoveling snow can be decidedly dangerous for the heart, as can changing a flat tire in freezing temperatures».