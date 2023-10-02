When does a man become infertile?

FOCUS online health editorial team

Infertility affects many men, but at what point are you considered infertile? Find out more about the criteria to get clarity.

At what point is a man considered infertile?

A man is considered infertile or infertile if he and his partner cannot father a child within a year despite regular sexual intercourse without contraceptives. Physical symptoms are usually not noticeable.

Common causes of infertility are disorders of sperm production, reduced sperm quality or injuries or malformations of the testicles.

Infertility explained in more detail

It is important to know that male infertility is not always permanent. In some cases, fertility can be improved through medical treatments. If physical causes of infertility are diagnosed, treatment depends on them.

This can be an operation to correct physical problems (e.g. blockage of the vas deferens), hormone treatment or the administration of antibiotics to treat bacterial infections.

Hormone therapy can also be helpful for hormonally-related erectile dysfunction.

Initial treatment approaches

Changing your lifestyle often has a positive effect on fertility and increases the quantity and quality of sperm. There are various options here: a healthy diet, regular exercise, avoiding nicotine and alcohol, as well as stress reduction and good sleep can all contribute.

Seek help

In any case, professional medical advice is essential for those affected to find out the cause of infertility and find effective treatment. It is also important to know that the cause of infertility does not always lie with the man. The problem can also lie with the partner or affect both partners.

It is therefore important that if the desire to have children is unfulfilled, both the woman and the man have themselves examined for possible infertility.

Important NOTE: This is general information only. We do not claim to be complete. If you suspect an ejaculation disorder, problems with your fertility, or are concerned about your sexual health in general, please consult a doctor. This information can never replace the advice of a doctor.

