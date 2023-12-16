When even entertainment can become a factor in improving well-being — Health

Felicori-Donini: “Experience of extraordinary value, a powerful message from both a cultural and health point of view”

During the works of ‘To Be: Theater Offers Beauty and Emancipation’, research will be presented on the diffusion of theater experiences in mental health in Italy

9 December 2023 – Theater can act positively on those factors that influence the health status of an individual and, more broadly, of a community or population. Do theatertherefore it can represent a good practice to improve the well-being of people and a powerful driving force for activating processes of participation and creation of cultural welfare.

The “To Be” conference will focus precisely on the health-theatre combination. The Theater Offers Beauty and Emancipation: Manifesto for a theater for and in mental health” which will take place from 9 am to 5 pm next Monday 11 December in Bologna, at the Arena del Sole.

The conference will see the participation of the main national theater realities active in Theater and Mental Health projects and is organized in continuity with a similar national event in 2020, “Diffuse Theatre: theater experiences in mental health in Italy”. On that occasion, the establishment of one had been proposed National Network of mental health theatres, an idea for which interest had been expressed by the representatives of the Ministry of Culture and Health involved at the time.

“The combination of health and theater is an experience of extraordinary value, a powerful message from both a cultural and health point of view – say the regional councilors Mauro Felicori (Culture and Landscape) e Raffaele Donini (Health)-. Thus theater can represent a significant tool and resource for the promotion of individual and social well-being in the field of mental health, useful for building connections with the community beyond prejudice and encouraging a different way of meeting with those suffering from mental distress. Associating the promotion of mental health and citizenship rights with theatrical art, aesthetic beauty and social cohesion was not only an enormous intuition but above all a possible work path, full of possibilities and potential, which, as a Region, we will continue to to watch with great interest and to support with conviction”.

During the conference one will be presented research on the diffusion of theater experiences in health mental program in Italy created by the Volunteer Services Center (CSV) of the metropolitan city of Bologna in close collaboration with CSVNet, the national association of CSVs. Furthermore, the ‘Manifesto of Theaters for and Mental Health‘ will be promoted, a document which underlines in eight points the value of this theater and the principles that underlie it.

A. has been active in Emilia-Romagna since 2016 memorandum of understanding between the Region (Culture and Health departments) the Mental Health Departments and numerous theaters and companies, for the promotion of theatrical activities that arise within the Mental Health Departments of the region. The coordination envisaged by the protocol – which today brings together 21 theater companies created within 9 mental health departments of Emilia-Romagna and a network of 7 regional theater bodies – has confirmed the theatre’s ability to act on “health determinants” . Some of these experiences, including that of Bologna, have been in existence for over 20 years and have led to a professionalization of users up to the establishment of companies that periodically debut in theaters in the city and in the region. The Arte e Salute company has also done national and international tours.

