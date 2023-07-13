When heat becomes dangerous for the elderly

Disturbed regulatory systems make older people more vulnerable

When heat becomes dangerous for older people / Editorial team mediportal-online

Lindenberg, July 12, 2023. Older people suffer particularly from environmental influences such as heat. Recent scientific findings have shown what makes those affected more vulnerable. Health expert Michael Petersen explains them and describes what is important.

New scientific findings on the disease susceptibility of older people

Only recently, scientists used the example of the lungs to explain why older people are more susceptible to diseases. With increasing age, the ability to regenerate decreases and the immune response weakens. The reason for this is that the ends of the chromosomes shorten with each division and are used up after about 50 divisions. Then the cells lose their ability to divide completely (source: elucidate the role of organ and immune aging in heart and lung diseases, Hannover Medical School, Informationsdienst Wissenschaft (idw))

Presumed Effects of Heat on Elderly

This makes it understandable: if the organism of older people is already weakened to defend and recover, stressful environmental influences, such as the heat in summer, become a special challenge for older people.

The reduced ability to regenerate and the weakened immune system are just two aspects among many, according to the experience of health expert Michael Petersen. The new scientific findings on the immune system should apply to all regulatory systems of our organism. That is why holistic medicine practitioners advocate that the body’s self-regulating systems must be supported holistically.

The author describes exactly what this is all about in his book “From Pain to Healing”. There he explains what the regulatory systems are all about, how they are disturbed and how we can have a positive effect on them.

From this point of view, the higher sensitivity to heat is not only a warning for the elderly, but also a grateful indication that the organism needs support in the regulatory systems.

A review of the book can be found here: From Pain to Healing.

