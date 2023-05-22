When hunger strikes, science reveals why we become aggressive

There is a close correlation between hunger and nervousness, surely you have noticed it from direct or indirect experience, but why does it happen? Sugar is responsible.

Who has never experienced the feeling of a bad mood when the stomach starts to rumble? Hunger, a companion of many days, seems to have a negative effect not only on our body but also on our mood.

The relationship between our Emotional state and the fame it has anthropological origins: in fact, in order to survive, cavemen had to look for food constantly and be able to bear moments of hunger for days or even weeks.

However, today the feeling of hunger is often caused by ours incorrect feeding and the constant intake of food. When it blood sugar drops below normal glucose levels, hunger is activated and our mood can become gloomy, irritable and sad, as well as causing loss of mental clarity, difficulty in concentration and memory. But what is the reason that pushes you to be in a bad mood when you feel peckish?

Why are you in a bad mood when you are hungry? You can’t even imagine the reason

Established that sugar is essential to understand the correlation between hunger and bad mood, we need to understand what are the benefits and risks that this brings to the body when it manages to obtain good levels.

Lo sugar can make us feel better because it stimulates the release of dopaminea neurotransmitter that regulate mood and the motivation. However, this is not a lasting effect, creating addiction that leads us to always want to take sweet foods to experience that pleasant sensation again. Furthermore, excessive sugar intake can lead to various health consequences, such as diabetesl’obesitythe cavity and other pathologies.

To avoid the sugar addiction and adverse health effects, it is important to follow a balanced diet, full of fresh fruits and vegetables, lean meat and whole grains. In addition, it is important to exercise regularly and drink a lot of water to keep the body and mind healthy. Hydration of the body is essential to stay in good health, this is possible not only by drinking water but by eating vegetables that are rich in it or soups, broth, smoothies, homemade fruit juices.

To balance blood sugar levels, it is recommended to consume small meals e frequent snacks during the day. This behavior helps maintain a constant level of glucose in the blood and to prevent sudden spikes and drops in the glycemia which can cause the hunger and irritability.